This initiative underscores Abdul Latif Jameel's commitment to inclusivity and workforce empowerment, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel has successfully concluded the first cohort of its software training initiative, ELEVATE, aimed at empowering visually impaired individuals in Saudi Arabia. The three-month program aligns with Abdul Latif Jameel's commitment to fostering inclusivity and creating equal opportunities for all members of society.

Held in collaboration with the Qaderoon Foundation and Vision-Aid, ELEVATE focuses on empowering visually impaired individuals with high-demand skills in the tech sector, ELEVATE not only enhances their employment prospects, but also contributes to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 national employment goals of providing equal education and job opportunities.

Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman, Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “We are incredibly pleased and humbled to see the first class of ELEVATE participants complete their training. Through accessible initiatives, we hope to contribute, in some small way, to creating a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone has a chance to thrive. We look forward to welcoming the next cohort of graduates.”

Successful completion of the program was based on criteria such as attendance, assignments, and final exam performance. In addition to technical training, the program included one week of soft skills training to further prepare candidates for the workforce.

Conducted online, the initiative allowed candidates to learn from the comfort of their own homes, thus reaching participants across Saudi Arabia, including remote regions. Following the successful completion of the course and passing its assessments, graduates received a TVTC (Technical and Vocational Training Corporation) certification.

Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the value and impact of the training on their personal and professional lives, with many ELEVATE applicants ambitious to upskill and work in the tech sector. One graduate noted, “One of my dreams is to build accessible software for blind people, which helps them with daily tasks such as editing videos, reading documents, and describing pictures. At the same time, I would like to help developers make their apps accessible with screen readers. I believe that if I want to speak with developers about their apps, I should know the language they speak, which is programming.”

In collaboration with the Qaderoon Foundation and the Social Development Bank, Community Jameel Saudi Arabia, one of the philanthropic arms of the Jameel family, through Bab Rizq Jameel, offered training programs to beneficiaries on financial investment and statement analysis to further develop their financial skills.

In addition, as part of its efforts to empower visually impaired individuals, Abdul Latif Jameel, in collaboration with Bab Rizq Jameel, participated in a series of quality initiatives that included direct meetings with a group of visually impaired individuals who completed specialized training programs in programming and artificial intelligence. Additionally, a field visit was organized for the Qaderoon Foundation to the vocational training workshops at Nafisa Shams Academy, to showcase successful experiences in qualifying and training people with disabilities for the labor market.

It is worth noting that Abdul Latif Jameel has achieved high levels of compliance with local standards and international best practices in providing a healthy work environment for people with disabilities. As a result, autohub, which is a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance and repair solutions and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, received the Mowaamah Gold Certificate from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

In the coming months, Abdul Latif Jameel will build on this initiative by also training its associates on how to be inclusive and respectful to people with disabilities, further embedding inclusivity within the organization.

About Abdul Latif Jameel

Abdul Latif Jameel is an 80-year-old network of internationally diversified businesses shaping the future of its core sectors: mobility, energy & water, ﬁnancial services, investments and health, with a strong commitment to continuous investment in people, business, technology, and community. This network has operations in over 30 countries with more than 11,000 employees representing over 80 nationalities.

For more information, please visit https://alj.com/en/.