MoU to accelerate transformation of urban mobility in Saudi Arabia, including through deployment of AVs.

Rooted in Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030, the collaboration aims to create 30,000 earning opportunities for Saudi nationals and contribute to economic diversification.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) are announcing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to explore opportunities to build a scalable, next-generation fleet operations platform. In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the collaboration seeks to enable socioeconomic growth in the Kingdom and create more earning opportunities for Saudi nationals.

The MoU was recently signed during the period in which the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum was held and the signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, and Acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA) H.E. Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, the MoU aims to help accelerate the transformation of urban mobility across Saudi Arabia, including through the deployment of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs). Representing both parties, the MoU was signed by Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman, Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel, and Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

Paving the way for Autonomous Mobility

Autonomous vehicles are pivotal to the future of transportation. Uber is building towards an electric, shared, and autonomous future, already working with 18 leading AV partners globally. Saudi Arabia is primed to be a key destination for urban transformation and the integration of AVs in the ecosystem. Abdul Latif Jameel, in collaboration with Uber, will play a pivotal role in accelerating the deployment of AVs, supporting local fleet operations.

Transforming Urban Mobility to Support Economic Diversification

Through their collaboration, the businesses will work closely to build a scalable mobility fleet with the aim of creating 30,000 earning opportunities for Saudi nationals.

With mobility playing a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation, the MoU addresses current and future opportunities, as well as the needs of drivers, riders, and tourists in line with Vision 2030. By combining Abdul Latif Jameel’s strong operational excellence and local expertise with Uber’s global innovative mobility technology and network, the businesses will support economic diversification, elevating giga-projects, and contributing to the Saudi economy.

Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman, Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel, stated: “Our collaboration with Uber reflects a shared vision for a smarter, more accessible, and autonomous mobility future. We are proud to be working with such a renowned technology leader, as we support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and position the Kingdom as a role model for the future of mobility. Equally important is how this agreement will help empower Saudi youth through the creation of job opportunities, while contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term prosperity.” Hassan also expressed his sincere gratitude to H.E. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, for attending the MoU signing ceremony.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said: “Saudi Arabia is a hugely important market to Uber. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Abdul Latif Jameel to advance and accelerate a future of mobility that is electric, shared, and autonomous in the country, while advancing earning opportunities for Saudi nationals. Our goal is to make Uber the best platform for AV technology and continue to introduce both autonomous and human-driven mobility solutions to help people get where they need to go, effortlessly.’’

With Saudi Arabia as the role model, Abdul Latif Jameel and Uber have a long-term ambition to create a cutting-edge standard for the future of mobility and a scalable playbook that can be deployed internationally.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Abdul Latif Jameel

Abdul Latif Jameel is a brand name associated with a portfolio of internationally diversified independent businesses established by the Saudi Jameel family. Being internationally recognized for over 80 years, Abdul Latif Jameel shapes the future of the core sectors of the businesses: mobility, energy & water, ﬁnancial services, investments and health, with a strong commitment to continuous investment in people, business, technology, and community.

