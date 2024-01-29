In a heartwarming collaboration, ABCK-AmCham Kuwait, in conjunction with Kuwait and Gulf Link Transport Company (KGL), orchestrated a successful toy and stationery distribution event. This initiative aligns with AmCham Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, aiming to bring joy to the children of KACCH & BACCH Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital & Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice).

As part of this collective effort, AmCham Kuwait, accompanied by Chairman's Club representatives from KGL, conducted a morning visit to Bayt Abdullah. The purpose was to extend the festive spirit by presenting gifts and toys to children undergoing treatment at the hospitals in children’s wards and in the hospice. This heartening initiative was made possible through the generosity of AmCham Kuwait's Members and Friends who eagerly contributed to spreading holiday happiness among the children.

Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital and Bayt Abdullah Children's Hospice, KACCH & BACCH, is a non-governmental and charitable organization dedicated to providing psychosocial and palliative care services for pediatric patients and their families in Kuwait. Importantly, all services offered by KACCH & BACCH are provided free of charge for the children they serve.

AmCham Kuwait remains steadfast in fostering strategic partnerships with Member companies and organizations, fostering engagement through diverse Corporate Social Responsibility activities and initiatives.