Cairo — In a strategic move to enhance its service offerings and presence in the Egyptian market, ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, has entered a partnership with BIRAF, appointing them as the Authorized Service Provider for ABB Motors and Generators in Egypt. The signing ceremony marking this significant partnership signed by Ahmed Hammad, Chairman and Country Holding Officer- ABB Egypt, and George Biraf, Manging Director of BIRAF, highlighting the mutual commitment to advancing industry standards and service excellence in the region.

This collaboration followed the company’s announcement of the closure of its Obour Motors Regional Workshop, underscoring ABB's commitment to actively manage its portfolio to continuously meet the competitive market demands and its own growth objectives.

ABB Egypt has decided to halt operations at the Obour facility as part of its ongoing review process to ensure alignment with market conditions and the company’s growth strategies. "Our priority remains the sustainable continuation of our local operations and our commitments to our customers," said Mohamed Ismail, Motion Services Manager, ABB Egypt, North & Central Africa. "ABB's strategic realignment, including our partnership with BIRAF, underscores our unwavering commitment to Egypt and our focus on delivering superior service to our customers. This collaboration ensures our ability to offer comprehensive maintenance and modernization solutions, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and operational reliability for our clients. We are excited to work alongside BIRAF, leveraging their extensive expertise and commitment to excellence."

In this collaboration, BIRAF will cover the full workshop repair portfolio for ABB machines, including LV/MV rewind, LV/MV overhauling, and all mechanical repairs, operating under ABB’s rigorous standards and procedures. This move is set to bolster ABB's service offerings, ensuring no disruption to the current service levels provided to customers. New motors and replacement orders will still be handled directly through ABB.

Co-Founded in 1985 by Eng. Boulos Amin Rafael and Eng. Ibrahim Saad Ibrahim, BIRAF, has a storied history in the Egyptian market. Starting from a small workshop in Central Cairo, BIRAF has grown significantly, moving to the industrial city of the 6th of October, to become one of the most trusted and reliable one-stop shops offering a long list of electrical and mechanical repair jobs while delivering the premium quality that has always been linked to their name. Today, with over 40 years of experience, client satisfaction as their core value, and a number of prestigious certifications (ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 systems) under their belt, BIRAF stands as a significant player in the electric motors and generators service industry in Egypt.

"Our partnership with ABB is a testament to our shared commitment to quality, innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence," stated George Ibrahim, Managing Director of BIRAF. "At BIRAF, we adhere to the best rewind procedures to maintain machine efficiency according to the best code of practice. We commit to only high-quality materials not only to restore but also to exceed the original manufacturer’s specifications. We built our reputation over decades of hard work, delivering premium services to our clients across the region. We are proud to work under ABB standards, and we look forward to bringing our extensive experience and capabilities to support ABB customers."

Furthermore, ABB’s commitment to Egypt and its customer base is evident in obtaining the 'Egyptian Local Component Certificate,' recognizing its utilization of over 40 percent local components in the manufacturing of its electrification distribution products at its facilities in the 10th of Ramadan city. The list of products includes MV (Medium Voltage) switchgear, (RMU) Ring Main Unit, load break switches and compact substations, in addition to instrument transformers and LV (Low Voltage) Switchgear. This achievement highlights ABB's efforts to strengthen its local market presence and support the Egyptian economy.

"ABB's partnership with BIRAF is more than a strategic decision; it's a reflection of our commitment to Egypt and our confidence in BIRAF’s capabilities," said Mohamed Ismail Motion Services Manager, ABB Egypt, North & Central Africa. "Together, we will continue to deliver the exceptional service our customers expect from us, further enhancing our contributions to Egypt's industrial sector."

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com.