Dubai, UAE: In line with its ongoing efforts to empower young talents to work in the maritime sector, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport Sharjah Branch (AASTS) signed an MoU with YoungShip UAE and YoungShip Turkey to provide on-field training to the Academy’s students. The agreement was signed between H.E. Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport; Marwan Mubarak, President, YoungShip UAE; and Dr. Sinem Ogis, President and Board Member, YoungShip Turkey; in the presence of delegates from all three parties.

YoungShip is one of the leading bodies working towards supporting the younger members of the maritime industry. It has been at the forefront of creating opportunities for the next generation to learn and grow in the sector, and build successful careers for themselves by connecting with some of the top organisations operating in the industry.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport said, “We are excited to collaborate with YoungShip as we believe that this partnership supports our objective of securing a bright future for our students. We are well aware of the kind of backing YoungShip offers to the younger generation of maritime professionals, and are hopeful that our future leaders will be able to enhance their practical knowledge about the industry, and develop skills necessary to build successful careers through the exposure they will have during internships at leading maritime organisations, and field trips to shipyards and ports.”

Dr. Sinem Ogis, President and Board Member, YoungShip Turkey said, “We at YoungShip are keen on not only supporting the progress of young professionals in the maritime sector, but also look forward to constantly improving ourselves and upgrading our skills. While we do aim to provide internships and training opportunities for the Academy’s students to upscale their skills, we are also keen on taking advantage of the Academy’s advanced facilities and highly qualified staff by enrolling in courses in order to push our limits and develop our capabilities. We believe that the Academy has been synonymous to quality and progress, and this is exactly what we aim to achieve for our members and industry partners.”

Opening new horizons for future leaders

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS said, “Our partnership with YoungShip is in line with our objective of qualifying skilled maritime professionals that will drive the progress of the regional and global maritime sector. We are confident that our cooperation with YoungShip will give rise to unparalleled opportunities for our students to gain practical experience and learn from some of the most esteemed industry experts by working closely with them. YoungShip’s members come from diverse backgrounds within the industry, ranging from ship owners to maritime law firms. This will give our students more luxury to choose their specialisations, by being assured of receiving the right kind of training and opportunities to work, which is our primary objective as an institute focused towards the collective progress of the industry.”

Marwan Mubarak, President, YoungShip UAE said, “With an annual contribution of over AED 90 billion to the UAE’s GDP, the maritime sector is one of the most vital components of the nation’s economy. Building a strong infrastructure for this industry and ensuring that it is led by competent professionals is essential. We are well aware of the fact that providing hands-on experience to the Academy’s students will result in these young talents being more prepared to drive the progress of our maritime companies and the industry as a whole. Therefore, we will benefit greatly from this partnership with AASTS. Moreover, the Academy’s capabilities coupled with the practical exposure that we offer will enhance the capabilities of our next generation of maritime professionals, and cement the UAE as leading global maritime hub.”

