DUBAI, UAE – GenAI and large language models, along with high power GPUs, are enabling artificial intelligence (AI) to drive efficiency, decision-making and enhance customer experiences. Organisations are implementing their AI infrastructure in the cloud, or on-premises, and accelerating their hybrid cloud strategy. At the same time, gaps in the existing AI model are creating cyber risk. According to research from IBM, the cost of a data breach increased substantially to $4.88M per breach, with the highest costs occurring in healthcare, financial services, industrial and tech sectors, the very industries that are the biggest adopters of AI. Threat actors are exploiting vulnerabilities and organisations are at increased risk. As technology continues to evolve, digital businesses need best-of-breed technologies, built on an integrated platform, that make it easy to deploy, manage, automate and integrate AI, security and infrastructure solutions.

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is delivering security and AI-based solutions to help customers increase their cyber resilience and harness the power of AI to secure and manage their infrastructures to lower cybersecurity risks, improve user experiences and performance, and simplify their IT infrastructure.

Supporting AI Adoption with an AI-ready Platform

A10 is continuing to enhance its proprietary Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS), with a completely integrated AI stack. This release of ACOS, planned for later this year, will allow A10 solutions to interface with customers’ AI Inference and GenAI environments. A10 is also exploring further integrations with AI Inference that will allow its solutions to load-balance and offload some of thecomputationally intensive tasks in providing AI Inference server CPUs and GPUs the ability to deliver the highest throughput and lowest latency available in the industry.

Centralised Management and Analytics with A10 Control

A10 Control is a centralised management platform that manages both A10 Thunder ADC and A10 Defend portfolio of products from a central location. Available later this year, A10 Control will allow customers to seamlessly migrate from their existing A10 management consoles to A10 Control and simplify their operations. They will be able to automate A10 device upgrades, manage flexible licenses, monitor system health, all from a single dashboard that provides visibility across all traffic.

AI-powered Bot Protection

A10 continues to broaden its cybersecurity solution portfolio. In addition to A10’s web application security, DDoS detection and mitigation and DDoS threat intelligence solutions, A10 Defend will now include AI-powered bot protection. This solution will help customers protect their applications from bot threats and is in early trial phase.

Enterprise-Ready DDoS Protection

The A10 Defend DDoS protection portfolio protects some of the world’s largest service providers. A10 has been expanding capabilities to meet large enterprise requirements for mitigating multi-vector and volumetric DDoS threats. This offering complements existing A10 Defend on-premises DDoS protection with the ability to mitigate large volumetric attacks in the cloud, adding enhanced protection against attacks that exceed the size of internet links or on-premises capacity.

Together, the A10 Defend and A10 infrastructure portfolios help both enterprise and service provider customers simplify their IT operations, reduce cyber security risk and deliver a better customer experience.

“For over 20 years, A10 has helped businesses efficiently achieve their connectivity and security goals with technology innovation. The technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve as our customers are increasingly harnessing AI to power their infrastructures making our differentiation even more relevant,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and CEO, A10 Networks. “A10 is on this journey with our customers, and we continue to innovate around enabling their current and future business outcomes.”

