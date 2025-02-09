Kuwait: Reaffirming its active role in promoting corporate social responsibility, Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" concludes 23 years of fruitful and ongoing partnership with Loyac, a local non-profit organization focused on youth development in Kuwait and other Arab countries. The partnership stems from Markaz’s efforts to help enable the youth and nurture a new generation of leaders in alignment with the ‘building human capacity’ pillar of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

The annual partnership between Markaz and Loyac encompasses various key aspects of social and developmental programs with the aim to enhance the capabilities of the youth, both personally and professionally, helping ensure that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive and contribute effectively in the job market. Through Markaz’s support, the Loyac team managed and completed over 60 initiatives within the year 2024.

Commenting on Markaz’s pivotal role in this long-standing partnership, Mr. Diraar Y. Alghanim, Chairman at Markaz, said: “Markaz has continuously sought out key initiatives that are mission-driven and sustainable, and more importantly, reflect the values and beliefs of Markaz. Our continued support of Loyac, and the myriad of initiatives that we find imperative to the development of the youth and community stems from our shared belief in building human capacity and empowering the next generation of young leaders. We are proud to contribute to this mission through a variety of initiatives focused on community, education, culture, sports and entrepreneurship, and witnessing the impact it leaves behind.”

Commenting on Markaz’s approach to community engagement, Mr. Ali H. Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at Markaz, stated: “Our collaboration with Loyac represents a cornerstone of our vision to cultivate a society where youth are not only equipped with the necessary skills but empowered to redefine possibilities through a business-oriented mindset fostered during their participation in Loyac’s programs. This partnership allows us to champion initiatives that nurture creativity, leadership, and resilience, ensuring that the next generation is ready to face the challenges of tomorrow, with a mindset that embraces confidence and purpose. It is through such endeavors that we reaffirm our commitment to building a legacy of impact and innovation.”

Building on this shared commitment, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, added: “Our commitment to being a partner in wealth creation extends to empowering future generations and promoting a culture of responsibility and innovation. Our partnership with Loyac showcases the profound impact of community-driven initiatives that inspire and equip youth to become agents of change. By supporting Loyac’s impactful programs and actively contributing to the community, we aim to cultivate an environment where talent and purpose align to advance long-term societal development.”

Ms. Fareah Al Saqqaf, Chairman at Loyac, said: "We take great pride in our long-standing partnership with Markaz, which began at the inception stage and reflects our shared vision through Loyac’s journey. This partnership has been translated into several impactful programs that directly contribute to creating sustainable value for the youth within communities. Markaz plays a fundamental and pivotal role in empowering youth and the community through Loyac Kuwait and its branches."

Community Empowerment Initiatives

Markaz’s partnership with Loyac in a diverse series of initiatives has significantly contributed to creating a positive social impact. Through programs such as the Winter Aid Distribution Initiative, Green Volunteering, Homes Program, Neqsat Ramadan, Service Is My Joy Program, and the LOYAC X NAEMATI community service initiatives, among others, Markaz has supported underprivileged communities, promoted environmental awareness, and fostered inclusive engagement for individuals with diverse needs.

Professional Empowerment Programs

On a professional level, Markaz supports various key initiatives by Loyac, one of which is the Al Jawhar Program, organized by Loyac Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA). The annual program aims to supply Kuwait youth with the tools needed to become successful media representatives and manage fruitful dialogues. The program also celebrates iconic media personalities that have contributed to the formation of Arab culture at large to build stronger cultural bridges that connect generations. Several Markaz team members were part of the different seasons of the program. The Jawhar Podcast program was also launched as a professional platform to support in transitioning passionate young media enthusiasts from training to professional practice. This initiative helps empower them in the job market and provides them with an exceptional opportunity to reach audiences, marking a true launch of their careers in the media industry.

Additionally, Markaz collaborated through LAPA with the TV media presenter, Ms. Rania Barghout, to conduct a series of training carefully crafted for Markaz staff members, to develop their public communication and speech delivery skills. The intensive training included several key areas, such as the fundamentals of public speaking with a focus on using body language intelligently to enhance the message, breathing and relaxation techniques to manage nerves, crafting speech content tailored to the specific audience and their needs, skills for both prepared and impromptu speaking, overcoming the fear of public speaking, handling media interactions, managing questions, and effectively communicating during crises. Over 30 staff members from Markaz have successfully completed the training course.

Life Skills Empowerment Programs & Workshops

The two entities collaborated on several initiatives to develop life and personal skills, including workshops such as the 7 Habits for Highly Effective People and Teens Workshops, the Young Leaders Program (UK), the Kon Social Entrepreneurship Program, and the Photography Workshop have provided participants with tools to enhance communication, leadership, and critical thinking. By engaging in these programs, Markaz’s employees and their families have embraced opportunities for self-improvement and active contribution to a culture of resilience, creativity, and community empowerment, reinforcing Markaz’s commitment to sustainable development.

Health and Physical Empowerment

Markaz is a leading supporter of the Loyac AC Milan Soccer School, which aims to continue introducing world-class and innovative coaching practices within Kuwait, helping the youth within the nation to fine-tune their abilities and compete at a high standard.

Markaz continues its more than 15 years of endorsement of the activities of the academy, which has led to the training of more than 780 young players who have developed their skills on the field, learning from international experts, and providing a nurturing structure for youth and children in Kuwait to train and compete in both local and international tournaments, and unleashing their potential.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Markaz places sustainability at the heart of its vision, mission, and values, embodying its unwavering commitment to ethical practices, fairness, and responsible action. Through a comprehensive corporate social and economic responsibility strategy, Markaz actively contributes to community development and the advancement of a resilient and sustainable economy in Kuwait. This approach reflects Markaz’s sense of responsibility toward society and the national economy, addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges with innovative, forward-thinking solutions.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.39 billion (USD 4.56 billion) as of 30 September 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

