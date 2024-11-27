Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The pavilion of Kooheji Development, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recorded significant interest at Cityscape Bahrain 2024, held at the Exhibition World Bahrain. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of its latest project, "Onyx Water Garden," located in Seef District. This project marks the third generation in the prestigious "Onyx" series of luxury residential towers.

The Kooheji Development pavilion attracted a large number of citizens, residents, and investors who expressed their admiration for the project and its innovative approach to luxurious living. Attendees were particularly impressed by the stunning waterfront views, modern amenities, and unique architectural design of "Onyx Water Garden." Its prime location and advanced services further illustrated Kooheji Development's leadership as one of the foremost property developers in the Kingdom.

During its participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2024, the company also finalized three agreements related to the "Onyx Water Garden" project. Notably, an agreement was signed with Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB), appointing them as the principal consultant for the project. This agreement was signed by Eng. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, CEO of Kooheji Development, and Eng. Thamer Salahuddin, Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of MSCEB. On this occasion, Eng. Salahuddin expressed his enthusiasm about being appointed principal consultant for "Onyx Water Garden," describing it as a distinctive icon in the heart of Seef District, set to leave a significant mark on the real estate landscape of the Kingdom.

Additionally, an agreement was signed with Bahrain Islamic Bank “BisB” to establish an “Escrow Account” specifically for the project. This agreement was signed by Eng. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji and

Mr. Jawad Humaidan, Head of Financial Institutions and Transactional Banking at BisB. Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Humaidan stated, "We are pleased to finalize this agreement with one of the leading property developers in the Kingdom, ensuring security for both the developer and the buyer of the Onyx Water Garden project. This reflects our commitment to safeguarding buyers' rights and enhancing transparency in real estate payments. As a leading Islamic bank in the local market, we are dedicated to providing the best escrow systems for real estate accounts."

Furthermore, the company signed an agreement with Al Salam Bank to finance the purchase of residential units in the project. This agreement was signed by Eng. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji and Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank. Mr. Buhijji expressed his pleasure in establishing this new strategic partnership with a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom, emphasizing that the Onyx Water Garden project represents a significant addition to the luxury housing sector, particularly in the promising Seef District. He reaffirmed the bank's commitment to offering flexible and innovative financing options for prospective buyers.

The company pavilion at Cityscape Bahrain 2024 featured an interactive model of the "Onyx Water Garden" project, accompanied by numerous digital presentations that attracted many attendees interested in luxury living, especially prominent investors, businesspeople, and property developers.

"Onyx Water Garden" stands out as a unique residential icon and an exceptional destination for those seeking a modern lifestyle with waterfront views. The luxury residential tower is strategically positioned to offer breathtaking beachfront panoramas and includes a private beach for residents. This project is the third in the "Onyx" series, following the remarkable successes of "Onyx Bahrain Bay" and "Onyx Sky View" in Bahrain Bay.

Located in the vibrant waterfront area of Seef District, the new project is set to be completed in three and a half years, providing an exceptional residential experience adjacent to Reef Island and near the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. It boasts stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and includes 503 residential units that combine modern architecture with innovative design. The project comprises two interconnected towers; the first will feature 378 apartments, while the second will contain 125 apartments, each offering spacious balconies overlooking the azure waters of the Gulf. Additionally, the project includes a vibrant modern lobby and green spaces promoting sustainability around both towers.

The residential units will vary, offering one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a luxurious penthouse with multiple balcony options for sea views from every angle. The towers will feature a range of modern amenities and high-quality services, including a comprehensive health center, an infinity pool, specialized fitness facilities, a spa, and exquisite dining and relaxation options. Furthermore, residents will have exclusive access to the Water Garden City Marina and its accompanying beach, along with a lounge area offering fresh juices and healthy snacks.

"Onyx Water Garden" will include diverse facilities catering to the needs of all family members, such as co-working spaces, indoor and outdoor play areas for children, a children's pool, barbecue areas, a cinema, multi-purpose rooms, and entertainment zones. This project embodies modern luxury, benefiting from its strategic location near essential amenities and services in Seef District, providing easy access to everything one could desire in a refined and comfortable style.

On this occasion, Eng. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji stated: "We are pleased to announce the results of our participation in Cityscape Bahrain, which exceeded our expectations in terms of visitor turnout and interest from numerous potential clients seeking luxury residences that fulfill their modern family aspirations. Our pavilion attracted a large number of visitors—including citizens, residents, and international guests—notably aligning with our strategic vision to elevate living standards in the local market. Through Onyx Water Garden, we aim to redefine luxury living in one of the Kingdom's most vital areas, rich in entertainment, tourism, and commercial landmarks. This luxury residential tower represents an invaluable opportunity for those seeking a comfortable and integrated living environment alongside modern multi-use facilities. The project is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2028, with all construction work to adhere to the established schedule.”

Mr. Al Kooheji added: "Onyx Water Garden features several attributes that make it exceptional in Bahrain due to its geographic location and breathtaking waterfront views. Together with our accomplished partners, we look forward to introducing a new concept in luxury living within the (Onyx) series of upscale residential towers, which have garnered significant interest and satisfaction among owners and investors. We are confident in achieving further success in our unique investment portfolio as pioneers in real estate development and luxury residential projects."

Regarding the agreements signed during the exhibition, Mr. Al Kooheji expressed his satisfaction in securing collaborations with the Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau, Bahrain Islamic Bank, and Al Salam Bank, all leaders in their respective sectors of engineering consultancy, banking, and financing. He emphasized that these agreements would enhance the project's appeal, establishing it as a premier destination for luxury living in the Kingdom.

Mr. Al Kooheji further stated: "Cityscape Bahrain provided an ideal opportunity for our company to showcase our latest projects, as it is the largest real estate exhibition in the Kingdom and one of the most renowned real estate events in the Middle East. This enabled us to promote the “Onyx Water Garden” project to a vast audience interested in acquiring luxury residential units for living or investment, which will significantly impact the sales rates of this project. We look forward to increasing our participation in various real estate events, both locally and regionally."

The project benefits from a strategic location, just 10 minutes from Bahrain International Airport and 25 minutes from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via the King Fahd Causeway, making it an ideal residential destination for businesspeople in the region and beyond. It is well-connected to an advanced network of roads and infrastructure linking it to the Kingdom's key business, financial, and entertainment hubs.

Kooheji Development Company is the main developer of the project, holding a substantial portfolio of quality real estate developments. The company has successfully developed over 50 projects in various important locations inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain. Recently, Kooheji Contractors was appointed as the main contractor for the project, leveraging over 50 years of experience in the field. Additionally, Royal Ambassador Hospitality has been appointed as the main operator for property management and hospitality, bringing extensive expertise as a leading company in property management and hospitality in the Kingdom.

About Kooheji Development:

Kooheji Development is a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, renowned for developing world-class iconic projects. The award-winning company has proudly developed many of Bahrain's most prominent landmarks, either through strategic partnerships or its own projects. Kooheji Development's diverse portfolio includes high-rise residential projects such as the Fontana Towers, Onyx Bahrain Bay, Onyx Sky View, Seef Avenue, and Spring Hill Towers, as well as educational institutions like the Canadian School Bahrain and retail centres like Juffair Square. With a proven track record in various sectors, including residential, retail, and education, Kooheji Development has established itself as a major player in Bahrain's real estate market, earning a reputation for excellence and innovation. Through its specialised property and facilities management company, Royal Ambassador, Kooheji Development has gained in-depth real estate knowledge and a clear understanding of tenant dynamics.