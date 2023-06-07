Riyadh, KSA – Abu Dhabi and Riyadh-based Opulence Capital Management (OCM) and Hong Kong-based LWK + PARTNERS (subsidiary of Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed C Cheng Holdings) have linked an expansive partnership that will support and strengthen the bilateral relations of the Peoples Republic of China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership intends to promote the unique and widely recognized Design Services of LWK + PARTNERS on the one hand and accelerate Chinese investment and the development of large-scale projects in the Middle East on the other hand in support of His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud’s landmark Vision 2030 initiative.

The partnership aims to create a portfolio of architecture and design, technology project structures, and innovative concepts as the 'Enhanced Design Offerings' (EDO). Developed by LWK + PARTNERS, this integrated, future-forward project design approach supports giga-projects and intelligent cities. By partnering with LWK + PARTNERS, OCM will apply its unique business development and marketing strategies to expedite winning of mega-projects bids and delivering innovative and fundamental concepts, which are core to Vision 2030.

“Our expansive partnership with LWK + PARTNERS includes structuring and managing multinational joint ventures to leverage the strong relationships and assets that will close the gap between the Kingdom’s foreign policy and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aggressive development schedule. Our ability to package and utilize the unique capabilities of LWK + PARTNERS and its group affiliates to expedite and enhance the project lifecycle is a core component of our mandate,” said Alexander Vanderhey, Group Chairman of OCM. “Drawing a parallel to the success of China’s ultra-rapid and sustainable development over the past two decades – I believe these structures are core components of actualizing Vision 2030.”

Vanderhey continued “Every project obtained with LWK + PARTNERS will showcase the principles of project execution required for ultra-rapid development. These principles include turnkey design and cost savings through design and passive sustainability - both foundational innovations that define the smart cities that will power Vision 2030’s Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with LWK + PARTNERS will enable China’s investment and long-term standing in the Middle East, and will no doubt accelerate the overall pace of progress.” “Since our entry into the MENA market in 2018, our operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have become a core focus of expansion for the firm and for our stakeholders,” said Kerem Cengiz, Managing Director of LWK + PARTNERS MENA region. “Now, having established the appropriate organisation and representation in the region, we can better create innovative joint ventures with our peers on the Mainland. These will embody ever more creative ways of working together toward the turnkey development and operation of some of the world's most imaginative and ambitious projects.”

OCM’s insight into the national and regional expansion plans of different sovereigns in the GCC provides numerous opportunities to put LWK + PARTNERS’ platform to use. The objective is to go beyond basic design functions. It is to stimulate new ideas and aggressively turn those ideas into reality. This unique strategy and good faith effort underscores a renewed spirit of partnership between clients, their projects and the interaction with strategic coalitions that reflect the long-term goals of LWK – and its affiliates – in the region.

About LWK + PARTNERS

LWK + PARTNERS is a leading international architecture and design practice. Its 1,100+ creative minds collaborate across a network of 12 offices around the globe delivering world-class solutions to the built environment. Its wide range of services include architecture, planning & urban design, interiors, landscape, heritage conservation, building information modelling (BIM), brand experience and lighting design. With over 36 years of growth, the practice has completed many outstanding projects across different sectors, such as mixed-use, commercial, residential, education, transit-oriented developments, and leisure and public facilities developments.

LWK + PARTNERS is a member of C Cheng Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 1486), the first listed architectural services provider in Hong Kong and mainland China. Strong synergies and unified capabilities within the group offer unique advantages for the practice to spread leading design power around the globe.

LWK + PARTNERS believes that great design has infinite possibilities and direct positive impact to people’s lives.

About Opulence Capital Management

Opulence Capital Management is a globally interconnected, agile and diversified business development and innovation firm with vertically-integrated operating companies across all areas of the project lifecycle including: asset management, project finance, capital management, private credit, and sovereign/corporate advisory.

