Dubai, United Arab Emirates - AtkinsRéalis, the global design and engineering firm, and Futurecity, the cultural placemaking agency, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding at MIPIM 2026 to advance culture-led urban development across global markets.

The partnership will initially focus on the Middle East, where major investment in arts, culture and destination development is reshaping cities. A core part of the agreement is the creation of the Futurecity Lab, a shared platform for research, cultural foresight, and market intelligence in global cultural placemaking. The Futurecity Lab will inform AtkinsRéalis’ planning, engineering and master-planning work, helping projects strengthen identity and compete internationally.

By combining AtkinsRéalis’ engineering, architecture and programme delivery expertise with Futurecity’s cultural strategy and placemaking leadership, the two organisations aim to embed cultural thinking from the outset of major developments. This integrated approach helps create destinations with clear identity and long term economic, social, and cultural value.

The initiative reflects growing recognition that cultural identity and user experience are central to modern city making. Cultural districts, creative neighbourhoods and experience led destinations to increasingly influence investment, tourism and long-term urban value. Together, AtkinsRéalis and Futurecity will support governments and developers in delivering places that are sustainable, competitive and culturally distinctive.

The new relationship will operate through integrated bid and delivery teams, ensuring cultural insight remains present throughout planning and implementation. Establishing this vision early strengthens design cohesion, planning confidence, and long-term asset performance.

Matthew Tribe, Senior Vice President, Buildings and Places, AtkinsRéalis, said: “This collaboration brings cultural depth into the core of major development programmes. Working with Futurecity strengthens our ability to help clients create destinations with clear identity, long-term value, and a meaningful sense of place. Across the Middle East and other fast-evolving markets, this combined expertise allows us to support governments and developers in delivering projects that resonate with people and stand out globally.”

Mark Davy, CEO and Founder of Futurecity, said: “Futurecity and AtkinsRéalis have created a unique partnership that sets a new approach to city-making. By embedding culture-led placemaking into masterplanning and strategic work from the outset, we offer a groundbreaking service shaping the next generation of urban developments. Across the Middle East, where significant investment in the arts is reshaping national transformation agendas, we support governments and developers in delivering culturally distinctive places designed for lasting value.”

Together, AtkinsRéalis and Futurecity aim to set a new benchmark for culture-led development, combining cultural insight with technical expertise to create destinations that inspire people, strengthen economies and stand out internationally. As the partnership evolves, the organisations will continue to refine their shared offer, develop new tools and methodologies, and expand their collaborative work across additional global markets.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organisations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services company dedicated to engineering better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world’s infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset, including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital.

Learn more at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Futurecity

Founded in 2007, Futurecity is a global cultural placemaking agency that works with governments, developers and design teams to embed culture as a core driver of urban development. With over 400 major projects delivered across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and North America, Futurecity is recognised as a leader in integrating arts and culture into cities from the earliest stages of planning. Projects include masterplans and strategies for Battersea Power Station, Wembley Park, Canary Wharf, and the City of London Financial District. Active in the Middle East since 2016, Futurecity has worked on strategies for Red Sea Global, Diriyah City of Earth, King Abdullah Financial District and the Riyadh Art-Noor Festival. Futurecity shapes distinctive, people-centred places with long-term social, cultural and economic value.

Lear more at www.futurecity.co.uk and follow us on LinkedIn

*Source: AETOSWire

For media inquiries, please contact:

Razan Katbe

External Comms Manager, AtkinsRéalis Middle East

Razan.katbe@atkinsrealis.com