Abu Dhabi, UAE – DesertBoard UAE, the region’s pioneer in sustainable construction solutions, has announced the successful completion of a full-scale mock-up home in Dubai Creek Harbour—built entirely from its proprietary PSB® (Palm Strand Board) panels. This achievement marks a major milestone for the UAE-based manufacturer, demonstrating both the design versatility and structural integrity of PSB® for residential applications.

Constructed as a temporary model for developer approvals, the 240m² structure features one- and two-bedroom apartment layouts, complete with a lobby and main entrance. More than 350 DesertBoard PSB® panels were used in the build, highlighting the material’s strength, water resistance, and industry-leading fire resistance—a critical factor for long-term performance in diverse climate conditions. Notably, and in addition to manufacturing the region's most sustainable wooden board, DesertBoard is also the only manufacturer in the region that produces sustainable fire-rated door cores.

Designed and manufactured in less than one month, the structure includes external and internal walls, ceiling, doors, vanities, kitchens, and pergolas, all fabricated from PSB®. The build also features high-quality finishes such as porcelain flooring, aluminium-framed glass curtain walls and windows, and custom joinery by Abanos Interiors using DesertBoard materials.

This project further cements DesertBoard’s leadership in sustainable building practices and underscores the scalability of PSB® building material across a range of climate zones. The structure attracted significant international attention at the Dubai Wood Show, with inquiries from clients globally who recognised the potential of PSB® in high-moisture and cold-weather environments. Thanks to its durability, waterproof properties, and fire-rating, PSB® is a viable and resilient material for global construction needs.

In addition to this innovation, DesertBoard continues to receive international recognition. The company recently won the Big See Award for its contribution to the Tarabot Project – Weaving a Living Forum, a pavilion commissioned by Art Jameel. The project explored the interplay between natural ecosystems and built environments, engaging communities in dialogue around climate change and showcasing innovation in architecture, material research, and sustainable design. DesertBoard contributed with locally sourced materials, including palm bio-ecological residue mass.

Most recently, DesertBoard was honoured with the CSR Commitment Award at the April Dubai Wood Show Awards, in recognition of its ongoing efforts to champion sustainability and social responsibility within the construction industry. The show welcomed over 780 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, underscoring the growing global significance of the sector. Dedicated pavilions showcased the latest technologies and innovations from across the international wood industry, with participation from countries including Portugal, Gabon, China, the United States, India, Italy, Türkiye, Russia, France, Germany, Austria, and Egypt.

“As the demand for sustainable, durable, and adaptable building solutions continues to rise, we’re proud to position DesertBoard at the forefront of a new era in green construction. ” said Mr Kareem Farah, spokesperson for DesertBoard UAE.

“This prototype home is just the beginning. We hope it, along with our recent industry recognition, serves as a catalyst for change - inspiring the construction sector to innovate and evolve in response to the ecological and business challenges of our time. Our company has always been inspired by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan’s profound admiration for the palm tree and this is why we were inspired to find innovative methods to recycle biomass.”

Key Benefits of PSB®:

Sustainable & Renewable – Utilizes naturally occurring palm fronds, reducing reliance on traditional timber sources. PSB® is not reliant on deforestation and only uses naturally occurring bio-ecological residual mass. Mass deforestation has been a significant factor in accelerating climate change leading to soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and a host of problems for local communities.

– Utilizes naturally occurring palm fronds, reducing reliance on traditional timber sources. PSB® is not reliant on deforestation and only uses naturally occurring bio-ecological residual mass. Mass deforestation has been a significant factor in accelerating climate change leading to soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and a host of problems for local communities. Fire-Rated Door Cores – Designed for enhanced fire safety, PSB Fire-Rated Door Cores are engineered to meet stringent fire resistance requirements. It holds accredited certifications for fire-rated performance by the Ministry of Interior Civil Defence (G.H.Q) as well as British, European and American standards.

– Designed for enhanced fire safety, PSB Fire-Rated Door Cores are engineered to meet stringent fire resistance requirements. It holds accredited certifications for fire-rated performance by the Ministry of Interior Civil Defence (G.H.Q) as well as British, European and American standards. High Durability & Strength – Engineered for structural integrity and longevity, ideal for engineering & construction, interior design, landscape, and events and exhibitions.

– Engineered for structural integrity and longevity, ideal for engineering & construction, interior design, landscape, and events and exhibitions. Resistant to Moisture & Pests – Outperforms engineered wood panels in humid and termite-prone environments.

– Outperforms engineered wood panels in humid and termite-prone environments. Eco-Friendly Manufacturing – Designed for sustainability, DesertBoard minimises its carbon footprint through an industry-leading value-added product, responsible sourcing process and innovative production approach. The factory sources 30% of its energy from renewable resources.

– Designed for sustainability, DesertBoard minimises its carbon footprint through an industry-leading value-added product, responsible sourcing process and innovative production approach. The factory sources 30% of its energy from renewable resources. Formaldehyde Free - PSB® contains zero Formaldehyde. This chemical is a colorless, strong-smelling, carcinogenic, flammable binding resin, commonly found in wood-based products. DesertBoard’s PSB® boards are manufactured with zero Formaldehyde glue as per the Al Sa’fat and Estidama certificates of product conformity.

About DesertBoard UAE

DesertBoard UAE is dedicated to pioneering sustainable building materials that meet modern construction demands while minimising environmental impact. By leveraging renewable resources and innovative engineering, the company provides high-quality, eco-friendly building material alternatives that redefine the future of sustainable cities.