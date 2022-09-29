The vibrant city of Jeddah recently witnessed the opening of Gravita, an ultra-modern co-working space located in the heart of the city’s commercial district on Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Street. Gravita gathers like-minded professionals from different disciplines ranging from freelancers to entrepreneurs in startups, SMEs and large enterprises in a revolutionary co-working space. Spread across 3,200 square meters, Gravita is the largest co-working space in Jeddah by far, covering the entire 9th floor of the prestigious Jameel Square, which is one of the most distinguished commercial squares in Jeddah, hosting numerous international companies in its offices including AstraZeneca, PwC, Microsoft, P&G, Dior and more.

The concept behind Gravita was conceive by its mother company Hadia Abdul Latif Jameel Group, which ranks amongst the top Real Estate Investment and Development Companies in the western region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has been in operation for the past two decades. HALJ Group is well renowned for its excellence and commitment to developing cutting edge hospitality, commercial and residential buildings, with projects spanning across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The designers that contributed to the success of Gravita and took part in this evolution are an international designing company working cooperatively alongside an in-house team of designers . They helped bring Gravita’s vision to life by giving each section a generous amount of space with the utmost privacy allowing for the natural flow of light in a modernistic style and a panoramic view of the beautiful coastal city. The exquisite materials that were carefully curated to furnish the premises make it contemporary and ergonomic without any compromise on Gravita being tech-oriented and connected by a smart portal that is a key utility for the tenants from the moment they approach parking area till their late working hours.

The great efforts put in by Gravita ensure that a premium service is offered, characterized by personalization and context-based support with professionalism being at the core of every interaction. It revolves around knowing the members individually and catering for their needs in a quick and smooth manner in order to innovate their experience and elevate the sense of community and partnership.

The vision behind Gravita goes beyond merely being a co-working space provider and embraces the idea that a stunningly designed place offering amenities and services like no other, combined with a well curated experienced team paves the way for professionals to perform better at their jobs and enables them to thrive and their ideas to flourish. This unique space allows for the opportunity to be surrounded by motivated and self-disciplined individuals that seek creativity and innovation in their efforts towards successful commerce, communication across all levels, networking and design thinking. Gravita opens a new perspective on the way workspace is defined and its direct effect on high level of productivity, self improvement and passion that goes into a profession.