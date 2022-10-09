67 winners shared 2nd prize of AED 1,000,000

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: More fortunes changed at the 97th Mahzooz weekly draw, which took place on Saturday 8 October, and witnessed 3,039 participants take home AED 2,339,150 in prize money. Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of two years.

As many as 67 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of AED 1,000,000 securing AED 14,925 each. 2,969 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of AED 350 each.

As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share AED 300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received AED 100,000 each were Lourans from Syria, Sehrish from Pakistan, and Carrol from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were

The top prize of AED 10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw this coming Saturday 15 October 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for AED 35. For each bottle purchased, and thanks to the limited time offer, participants are now eligible for two-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000 or the third prize of AED 350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home AED 100,000 each. All they have to do is purchase one bottle of water for AED 35 and pick two sets of 5 numbers.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

