Dubai: 7X participates in the ‘Sikka 25’ art and design festival, taking place in the historic Al Shindagha district until February 9, 2025. The group’s involvement reflects its commitment to being part of various social and cultural initiatives, celebrating the UAE’s heritage and continuous journey of progress while promoting local talents.

7X’s participation in ‘Sikka 25’ embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Community.’ Through this initiative, 7X reinforces its role in strengthening community ties, empowering youth, and contributing to the UAE’s cultural landscape in a meaningful and lasting way.

At the festival, the 7X House (348) is drawing significant attention for its seamless artistic fusion of heritage and modernity, exemplifying a narrative of the nation’s journey of transformation that extends from the past into the present. The house features contemporary artworks by a group of talented young Emirati artists, including Abdallah Al Astad, Hessa Alzarooni, Mariam Alobeidli, Aisha AlMadhani, and Hind Rais. These art pieces reflect 7X’s vision to enable a world in motion, providing an artistic experience that celebrates the movement and evolution of Emirati identity throughout the years.

