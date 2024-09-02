Dubai, United Arab of Emirates — 7awi Media Group is proud to announce the launch of SocialEye (www.socialeye.ai) AI (Preview). This innovative AI-powered platform will transform how brands and marketers select influencers. SocialEye AI makes the influencer selection process more intuitive and seamless, making it easier to find the perfect influencer for your campaign.

SocialEye AI stands out for its highly interactive and intelligent approach to influencer discovery. Users can simply enter their campaign requirements, and SocialEye AI will handle the rest, providing personalized recommendations that are aligned with your brand’s goals. Not sure where to begin? The platform also provides creative suggestions, allowing you to explore new ideas and opportunities in influencer marketing.

SocialEye AI’s magic lies in its ability to function as a trusted advisor. Engage in a natural, conversational chat with the AI, and it will recommend multiple influencers based on insightful data and analysis. This user-centric design makes the process efficient and enjoyable, allowing you to focus on what really matters – creating an impactful campaign.

Once you’ve reviewed the AI’s top recommendations and are satisfied with your choices, the final step is to reach out to SocialEye. We’ll then reveal the identities of your chosen influencers, paving the way for a successful campaign launch.

“With the launch of SocialEye AI (Preview), 7awi Media Group continues to push the limits of digital marketing innovation. Brands and marketeers are invited to experience this groundbreaking tool and discover how it can improve their influencer marketing strategies." said Anas Abbar, CEO of 7awi Media Group.

For more details on SocialEye AI (Preview) and to begin transforming your influencer campaigns, visit www.socialeye.ai or contact us at socialeye.sm@7awi.com.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Lovely Castillejo

Email: lovely.castillejo@7awi.com

About "7awi Media Group”

7awi Media Group is a leading digital platform for media and advertising solutions targeting the Middle East and North Africa. "7awi" owns and manages a rich and varied group of electronic portals with more than 20 million monthly users and more than 100 million followers on the social media with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt.

7awi.com | X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok | Linktree

CONTACT Lovely Castillejo

COMPANY 7awi – AWI Global FZ LLC

EMAIL info@7awi.com

WEB www.7awi.com