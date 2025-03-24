Free listings up 20% & Office Listings up 34% YoY

Revenues from office listings grew 61% YoY

Paid transactions up 7% & Credits Usage up 9% YoY

Kuwait City - 4Sale, Kuwait’s leading online classifieds platform, is proud to announce significant growth across multiple business lines in 2024, reflecting its continued expansion and market leadership.

Free listings surged by 20% year-over-year, while office listings saw an impressive 34% increase. Revenue growth remained strong, with paid transactions rising by 7% and credit usage increasing by 9%. Notably, revenues from office listings grew by 61% YoY, underscoring the platform’s growing appeal and effectiveness in the market.

Strengthening automotive sector market leadership

The automotive sector remains one of 4Sale’s largest and fastest-growing verticals – with a major role in the company's heritage. In 2024, 4Sale launched its new cars category, transforming the platform into a one-stop destination for car shopping. Last year, used car listings on 4Sale’s platform increased by 7%.

4Sale expanded its automotive partnership network by integrating prestigious used car dealerships—that offer customers brands such as BMW, Land Rover, Peugeot, and Hyundai—into its ecosystem in Kuwait. Additionally, it secured strategic partnerships with multiple used car showrooms, further strengthening its market presence.

These partnerships reinforce 4Sale’s commitment to enhancing the car-buying experience and further cementing its leadership.

Strengthening the team with key leadership appointments

In 2024, 4Sale announced several key leadership appointments:

Khaled Gomaa as Chief Technology Officer;

Fadila El Badry as Chief Marketing Officer; and

Mohamad Salah Khouzam as Chief Operations Officer

In line with the company’s philosophy to pursue best-in-class operations and talent, the appointments are a continued strategic step in 4Sale’s growth and innovation journey.

Tarek Sakr, Chief Executive Officer of 4Sale, said:

"I am incredibly proud of the exceptional performance of our superb team in 2024. The automotive vertical is a key contributor to our business model – reflecting our deep expertise in the sector. As one of our fastest-growing segments, we will continue to invest in innovation to enhance the car-buying and selling experience.

“This will be accompanied by continued expansion into other verticals, such as real estate, which launched in 2023 and is experiencing remarkable growth, with a significant surge in office listings and revenue from this segment. I look ahead to another year of momentum with confidence and excitement."

New ‘Worry-free’ packages

In February 2025, 4Sale introduced its new 'Worry-Free' packages, providing customers with a seamless and hassle-free car buying and selling experience. The comprehensive, full-service listing management solution with premium visibility, making it effortless for users to sell their cars faster while enhancing exposure for car service providers. ‘Worry-Free’ takes care of everything—from professional photography to handling buyer enquiries.

As part of the ongoing commitment to seamless and stress-free transactions, this initiative aligns with 4Sale’s brand strategy to deliver a truly worry-free experience for its users.

Key benefits include:

Premium placement options to maximise visibility and attract more buyers.

Professional inspections and vetted buyer interactions to enhance trust and credibility.

A range of package options—Basic, Pro, and Premium—to suit different needs.

Fadila El Badry, Chief Marketing Officer of 4Sale, said:

"The introduction of the 'Worry-Free' packages demonstrates our commitment to making our services seamless and hassle-free. We are excited and eager for more innovations to emerge across other business lines in the months ahead."

About 4Sale

4Sale is Kuwait's largest online classifieds platform – a platform where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform attracts 1.5 million unique users annually and hosted more than 800,000 listings across 2024 by 150,000 unique listers.

Since inception, 4Sale has helped over 2 million registered users list 14 million items and services. We've had more than 7 million devices having downloaded the company's app or registered on 4Sale's website. This engagement translates to an impressive 40 million monthly listings views.