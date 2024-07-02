"EdVentures," the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group and the first venture capital company specializing in the educational technology sector in the Middle East, has announced an investment of $400,000 in the online education platform "El Kheta."

This contribution comes as part of EdVentures' commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups in the educational technology sector, enhancing innovation in this vital sector, contributing to job creation, and driving economic development in the country.

"El Kheta" is an innovative educational platform that offers reinforcement lessons to help school students in Egypt study, as well as providing them with exercises and exams from the new Egyptian curricula, helping students improve their academic performance and achieve success.

The "El Kheta" platform offers students a customized and flexible educational experience, where they can choose their preferred curricula and create a study plan that suits their needs. The platform's services include reinforcement lessons, exams from Egyptian curricula, interactive educational videos, homework, and direct communication with teachers.

EdVentures is a strong supporter of entrepreneurship in Egypt and the Arab region. This contribution aims to empower youth and expand the scope of online education opportunities for school students in Egypt.

Dalia Ibrahim, Founder and Chairwoman of Nahdet Misr for Entrepreneurship EdVentures, said: "We firmly believe in the potential of the 'El Kheta' platform to revolutionize the online education sector in Egypt, especially with its educational services for school students. We are on the path and committed to supporting talented entrepreneurs in the educational technology sector and will help them achieve their vision of creating a better and easier educational experience for everyone."