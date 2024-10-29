Dubai, UAE: 3DXB Group, a leading provider of innovative 3D printing construction technologies, successfully participated in The Smart Built Environment Forum, where key industry players gathered to discuss groundbreaking developments in the construction sector. Representing 3DXB Group, Basel Mohammed, Technical & Factory Manager, contributed to the panel discussion titled 'Fast-tracking Future-ready Construction Innovations,' sharing insights on sustainability, digitalization, and green building practices.

The Smart Built Environment Forum serves as a platform for the construction industry’s top leaders and innovators to exchange ideas and explore emerging trends that are reshaping the sector. This year’s forum emphasized the importance of smart technologies, sustainable materials, and digital transformation in achieving the UAE's Vision 2030 goals. With a particular focus on how smart construction practices can accelerate the path toward sustainability and decarbonization, the forum provided attendees with valuable knowledge on overcoming industry challenges, optimizing processes, and enhancing the sustainability of large-scale projects.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, expressed the company’s dedication to driving innovation through active participation in such industry events:“3DXB's involvement in The Smart Built Environment Forum reinforces our commitment to sharing best practices and embracing the latest advancements in sustainable construction. By engaging with fellow industry leaders, we are able to foster knowledge exchange, which is vital for accelerating progress toward a more efficient and eco-friendly future in construction. Our focus remains on leveraging innovation to not only meet but exceed the sustainability goals set by the UAE’s Vision 2030.”

As a key speaker on the 'Fast-tracking Future-ready Construction Innovations' panel, Basel Mohammed delved into critical topics such as the integration of green building materials, the role of digital tools in enhancing construction efficiency, and the importance of addressing supply chain issues. He discussed 3DXB Group’s leadership in adopting advanced construction technologies like green cement and prefabrication techniques, which significantly reduce environmental impact while maintaining high project efficiency. Basel’s input underscored the need for companies in the sector to adopt a forward-thinking approach to both sustainability and digitalization.

Basel Mohammed summed up his thoughts:“Our participation at The Smart Built Environment Forum represents 3DXB Group’s commitment to transforming construction practices through innovation. By embracing smart technologies and sustainable materials, we are driving the sector toward a greener, more efficient future.”

3DXB Group’s participation in The Smart Built Environment Forum reaffirms its position as a leader in construction innovation. With the UAE and KSA markets rapidly evolving, 3DXB continues to spearhead efforts to integrate smart and sustainable construction technologies. As the industry aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2030, 3DXB Group remains dedicated to advancing solutions that support the long-term sustainability and development of the built environment.