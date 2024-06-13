360tf, a trailblazer in the digitisation of global trade finance, is pleased to unveil its partnership with Traydstream, a pioneer in trade digitisation, as part of its ongoing mission to innovate and expand its global trade finance solutions.

360tf and Traydstream together aim to revolutionise the digitisation of trade finance by supporting corporates in financing, saving time and money on document processing, and allowing them to focus on their core business. For banks, this partnership will enhance process efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, and expand their reach to geographies without a representative office, facilitating bank customers that may not be addressed otherwise.

Traydstream, led by Pivot Investment Partners, a U.S.-based fintech investment firm, and e& capital, the investment arm of e&, is dedicated to supporting visionary tech businesses, fostering growth, and driving meaningful progress in the digital realm. This aligns perfectly with 360tf's & Traydstream's ethos of innovation, as both companies work to bridge the global trade finance gap, reduce paper dependency, and digitise processes, making trade finance efficient and seamless.

About 360tf:

360tf is a global trade finance ecosystem dedicated to digitising corporate's trade finance requirements and enhancing efficiency through digital innovation. By streamlining banking activities, 360tf aims to facilitate seamless global trade finance operations. With its management office in the DIFC, 360tf leverages Dubai's robust infrastructure and status as a global trade hub, delivering unparalleled services worldwide.

About Traydstream:

Traydstream leads in automated trade document scrutiny and compliance solutions, helping financial institutions and corporates streamline operations, reduce risks, and boost efficiency.

Committed to digital transformation, Traydstream reshapes trade finance with expertise in trade document checking, addressing pain points in global transaction banking with unique experience and insight.

For more information, please contact:

Saksham Bhargava

Email: Saksham.bhargava@360tf.trade

Website: www.360tf.trade