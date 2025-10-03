Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman University (AU) has once again affirmed its growing research impact, with 27 of its faculty members recognized in Stanford University’s prestigious ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list 2025, produced in collaboration with Elsevier. This represents an increase of ten researchers from last year’s list. Notably, ten AU researchers were distinguished for their long-term career impact, underscoring their sustained contributions to global research and academic excellence.

Stanford University’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list highlights the most influential researchers worldwide, spanning 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields. Based on Scopus data by Elesvier, it benchmarks nearly 200,000 researchers whose work is shaping knowledge, innovation, and discovery at the highest levels.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated:

“This recognition marks a significant milestone in Ajman University’s journey as a non-profit institution. It reflects our commitment to advancing impactful research and fostering innovation. At AU, research is not just a pursuit of knowledge; it is a mission to address global challenges, cultivate collaboration, and generate solutions with societal relevance and lasting impact.”

Ajman University Researchers Recognized for Long-Term Career Impact:

Khaled Assaleh – Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Artificial Intelligence Research Center Ahmed Bilal Awan – College of Engineering and IT Fares Howari - College of Humanities and Sciences Mahmoud Al-Ayyoub – College of Engineering and IT Mohamed A. Deriche – College of Engineering and IT Mohammed Al Betar – College of Engineering and IT Muhammad Sohail Zafar –College of Dentistry Praveen Agarwal –Nonlinear Dynamics Research Center Tao Hai –Artificial Intelligence Research Center (AIRC) Zhongren Peng – Healthy and Sustainable Built Environment Research Center

Ajman University Researchers Recognized for Research Impact in a Single Year:

Khaled Assaleh – Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Artificial Intelligence Research Center Ahmed Bilal Awan – College of Engineering and IT Mahmoud Al-Ayyoub – College of Engineering and IT Mohammed Deriche – College of Engineering and IT Mohammed Al Betar – College of Engineering and IT Muhammad Sohail Zafar – College of Dentistry Praveen Agarwal –Nonlinear Dynamics Research Center Tao Hai – Artificial Intelligence Research Center Zhongren Peng – Healthy and Sustainable Built Environment Research Center Abd Al Karim Haj Ismail – College of Humanities and Sciences Ahmad Faheem Ahmeda – College of Medicine Amine Bahi – College of Medicine Mohammad Anas Shamsi – Center for Medical and Bio-Allied Health Sciences Research Atta Ur Rehman Khan – College of Engineering and IT Dinesh Rokaya – College of Dentistry Divya Gopinath – College of Dentistry El Shaimaa A. Arafa – College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Guangming Cao – College of Business Administration Mohamed Abdullah Jaber – College of Dentistry Moawia Al-Tabakha – College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Muaed Al Omar – College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Moayad Al Shahwan – College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Raja Wasim Ahmad – College of Engineering and IT Sai H.S. Boddu – College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Samer H. Zyoud – College of Humanities and Sciences Sulagna Dutta - College of Medicine Zahid Hameed – College of Business Administration

As a private non-profit institution, Ajman University continues to invest in research across a wide range of academic disciplines. With a strategic focus on fostering innovation and research leadership, the University remains committed to advancing knowledge and developing solutions that support community development and contribute to a more sustainable future for generations to come.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 40,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond.