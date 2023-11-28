ICCAs are the most prestigious global awards in the critical communications space

Annual showpiece celebrates excellence, showcases innovation and honors success of products, individuals and organizations

Entries open until February 12 across 13 critical comms categories

Dubai, UAE: The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) today announced that the 2024 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) are officially open for entry. Presented by TCCA, the ICCAs are the most prestigious awards in the critical communications space.

The event celebrates excellence and showcases innovation every year, honoring the success of products, individuals, and organizations that have broadened capabilities and delivered new value to the industry.

This time around, the ICCAs are being held in Dubai on May 14, on the sidelines of Critical Communications World (CCW), the industry’s leading global conference and exhibition, running at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 14-16.

With critical communications industry leaders and the world’s foremost experts, investors, and shareholders set to attend, the event will once again provide the ultimate stage for the sector’s leading lights to shine.

“Highlighting the most innovative work and showcasing to the most groundbreaking critical communications breakthroughs, the ICCAs are iconic, special, and internationally respected,” said Kevin Graham, CEO, TCCA. “As digital transformation unfolds with unprecedented pace and demands for critical comms services and solutions increase all around the world, the need for fresh ideas, new creative concepts, reinvigorated practices, and next-generation projects that drive vital advancement has never been greater.

“Each year we see individuals and organizations going above and beyond to meet these criteria – and every year our awards ceremony provides the ultimate recognition to those paving the way toward tomorrow’s increasingly vibrant, secure, and empowering industry. Our independent judges are looking forward to the challenge of selecting the best of the best!”

With submissions open across 13 categories, an experienced panel of independent judges will take all aspects of entries under consideration to identify and reward the most outstanding projects, practices, and talent. From technology creation and deployment to critical communications utilization across industries, every area will be meticulously examined ahead of final shortlisting.

Additionally, the ICCAs will acknowledge the most promising professionals and influential personalities driving innovation and fuelling the sector. The closing date for entries is Monday, February 12, 2024, and the ICCA categories are as follows:

Emerging technology, product or solutions

Best Use of critical communications in public safety

Best use of advanced technology

Best use of critical communications in transport

Best use of critical communications in utilities

Best use of critical communications in industrial, manufacturing, mining resources, oil & gas exploration

Best TETRA product or solution of the year

Best MCX product or solution of the year

Best Hybrid device

The Phil Kidner Award for an Individual Outstanding Contribution to critical communications

TCCA Young Engineer of the year

Government authority collaboration

Champion for Social Value

For more information on the categories and to enter online, click here.

About TCCA

On behalf of its members, TCCA supports all standard mobile critical communications technologies and complementary applications. Our members are drawn from end users, operators and industry across the globe. We believe in and promote the principle of open and competitive markets worldwide through the use of open standards and harmonised spectrum. We drive the development of common global mobile standards for critical broadband and maintain and enhance the TETRA Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) standard. TCCA is the 3GPP Market Representation Partner for critical communications and our members actively contribute in 3GPP working groups. TCCA supports the ETSI MCX Plugtests™, and is a member of the MCS-TaaSting project.

To find out more, please visit https://www.tcca.info/ and https://www.critical-communications-world.com ; Follow us @TCCAcritcomms @CritCommsSeries

