80% of total production exported to 19 countries, generating more than €1.4 billion in export value over the last 15 years.

Strong local anchoring with 100% Egyptian workforce and 90% of packaging materials sourced locally.

Bel Egypt hosted a media visit to its 10th of Ramadan City plant, reaffirming the country’s strategic role within Bel Group’s regional and global industrial footprint. The tour was attended by Garo Matossian, Cluster General Manager for Bel Middle East and Northeast Africa, Hany Arram, Regional Director for Bel Egypt and Northeast Africa, and Khaled Attia, Plant Director of Bel Egypt.

With over 28 years of industrial presence in the Egyptian market, Bel underpinned by close to €150 million in investments focused on industrial excellence, digitalization, and advanced production technologies, reinforcing Bel’s ambition to deliver healthier and more accessible food for all.

A Strategic Industrial Platform Serving Regional and Global Markets

Spanning more than 28,720 square meters, the 10th of Ramadan facility represents a strategic pillar of Bel Group’s “two-legs” growth model, where sustainability and profitability are equally measured. As part of its forward-looking industrial roadmap, Bel Group has invested in a new production line, which is now operational, further strengthening Egypt’s role as a regional export platform serving 19 countries worldwide.

Equipped with 25 cheese production lines and six packaging machines, the site operates on a robust industrial infrastructure designed to ensure operational efficiency, consistent quality, and best-in-class food safety. Digital operating systems, strict safety protocols, and continuous improvement practices support the plant’s high performance.

The facility produces six Bel’s brands, The Laughing Cow®, Kiri® Triangles, Regal Picon®, Picon®, Les Enfants®, and Nouvelle Vache®, fully aligned with the Group’s Positive Nutrition approach. This strategy builds on Bel’s signature portion format, which delivers the right nutritional dose, helps reduce food waste, and responds to modern, on-the-go consumption habits.

In parallel, Bel continuously adapts its recipes to local tastes and nutritional needs across its markets. Depending on country-specific dietary requirements, selected recipes are enriched with essential micronutrients such as iron, zinc, iodine and vitamins A or D, particularly in regions where deficiencies have been identified, including parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Sustainability, People Development, and Local Impact

Today, Bel Egypt employs more than 1,500 people, fostering an inclusive workplace rooted in diversity, equity, and equal opportunity. This commitment extends beyond the factory gates through a portfolio of high-impact community initiatives aligned with Bel’s purpose.

These include the “Enaya” healthcare program for retail partners and their families; a partnership with “Fawry” to provide digital financial solutions for small shop owners; and initiatives supporting children’s health through fortified products in hospitals and school meal programs delivered in collaboration with the Egyptian Food Bank. Bel Egypt also works closely with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to promote nutritional awareness and fight malnutrition. In addition, the “Brighter Future” program, implemented with “SamuSocial International”, supports the employability of underprivileged youth by creating sustainable job opportunities.

On this occasion, Garo Matossian, Cluster General Manager for Bel Middle East, stated: “Bel Egypt is a cornerstone of Bel Group’s regional ambition. It brings together industrial excellence, innovation, and impact, fully aligned with our mission-led model. Through sustained investments and strong local partnerships, Bel Egypt plays a decisive role in supporting regional markets while contributing to Egypt’s economic development and to the transformation of food systems toward greater sustainability.”

Charles Des Ormeaux, Marketing Director for Bel Group’s Northeast Africa and Middle East Cluster stated: “At Bel, we are always committed to delivering the highest standards of quality, taste, and nutritional value. We continuously innovate to meet the needs of Egyptian families and to bring a touch of everyday enjoyment to their lives. By consistently developing and enhancing our product portfolio, we aim to remain a trusted part of our consumers’ daily lives, offering products they can rely on and enjoy with complete confidence.”

Hany Arram, Regional Director for Bel Egypt and Northeast Africa, added: “Our performance is the result of a long-term vision built on quality, innovation, and trust. Supported by a strong public-private ecosystem, Bel Egypt has consolidated its position as a regional export hub, with 80% of our production reaching international markets, generating €1.4 billion in exports over the past 15 years. Local sourcing is also a key lever of our impact, with 90% of our packaging materials procured from Egyptian suppliers.”

Khaled Attia, Plant Director, emphasized the site’s strong environmental and social commitments: “Our industrial performance goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility. The plant relies on green energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions, and we are currently developing a wastewater treatment facility. We have also implemented advanced waste management practices and significantly increased the share of recyclable packaging, in line with Bel Group’s sustainability roadmap.”

About the Bel Group

The Bel Group is a major player in the cheese, fruit and plant-based snacking segment, which mission is to provide healthier and more sustainable food for all. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing® Cow, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Pom'Potes® and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some twenty local brands. Together, these brands enabled the Group to achieve sales of €3.7 billion in 2024. Around 11,000 employees in 60 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the Group's mission. Bel products are manufactured at 30 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.

