Development of Traumatic Cataract Common in nearly 29-60% of severe open eye injuries

Dubai, UAE – Aster Hospital Mankhool, ranked No. 5 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in the UAE list, recently restored the vision of Dhikshit Kottiyattil Anoop, a 15-year-old Indian 11th-grade student, following a severe eye injury that posed a risk of permanent vision loss.

On the afternoon of June 20, 2024, Dhikshit was accidentally struck in the right eye by a ballpoint pen while at school. The impact caused immediate pain, significant watering of the eye, and a sudden loss of vision. Dhikshit was initially treated at a local hospital, where doctors stabilized his condition and assessed the severity of his injury. Due to the complexity of the case, which included a deep corneal tear, Dhikshit was transferred to Aster Hospital Mankhool for advanced treatment.

The following day, on June 21, 2024, Dhikshit underwent a delicate surgery performed by Dr. Parth Hemantkumar Joshi, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital Mankhool. The surgery involved repairing the corneal tear and removing the damaged tissue from inside the eye. The procedure lasted approximately one hour and was successful in stabilizing Dhikshit's condition. Following the surgery, Dhikshit showed positive signs of recovery.

The traumatic cataract - a common complication where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy due to injury - had been present since the injury. A month later, on July 25, 2024, Dhikshit returned to Aster Hospital Mankhool with a significant loss of vision in the injured eye. Upon examination, it was determined that he required a two-stage procedure for optimal results. To restore his vision, Dhikshit underwent a second surgery, which involved cataract extraction and the implantation of an artificial lens.

This complex procedure was performed by Dr. Parth Hemantkumar Joshi, with the assistance of Dr. Gazala Hasan Mansuri, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital Mankhool. Dr. Gazala also performed a Pars Plana Vitrectomy, a surgery to remove the vitreous gel from the back part of the eye, and a Peripheral Iridectomy, where a small piece of the iris is removed to prevent increased eye pressure. The surgery, which lasted approximately 1.5 hours, was successful. Dhikshit was discharged in stable condition, with his vision partially restored, despite the very severe damage, as he was practically blind upon arrival at the hospital.

Thanks to prompt medical intervention and two successful surgeries, Dhikshit is on the road to recovery. Dr. Parth Hemantkumar Joshi, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital Mankhool said, “Dhikshit’s case was particularly challenging due to the extent of the damage to his eye and the subsequent development of a traumatic cataract. Our primary focus was on preserving as much vision as possible and preventing further complications. We are pleased with the outcome and grateful that Dhikshit is on the road to recovery.”

Dr. Gazala Hasan Mansuri, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital Mankhool added, “The success of these surgeries underscores the importance of specialized care in managing severe eye injuries. Prompt and expert intervention can make a significant difference in outcomes, and Dhikshit’s case is a testament to this.”

Pediatric cases account for about 18.9% of all trauma cases, with 63.9% involving severe open eye injuries often caused by sharp objects. The development of a cataract following such an injury is common, occurring in nearly 29-60% of severe open eye injuries. Challenges in such cases include the unpredictable nature of the injury, potential long-term complications like glaucoma, retinal pathologies, squinting, and loss of the eye. Additionally, managing amblyopia (lazy eye) in children under 7 years of age and dealing with residual corneal scarring are significant concerns.1

Success rates for surgeries like corneal tear repair and traumatic cataract extraction are highly variable. They range from complete loss of the eye to marginally suboptimal outcomes, depending on the severity of the primary injury. Despite these challenges, the expertise at Aster Hospital Mankhool ensured that Dhikshit’s vision was largely restored, preventing what could have been a life-altering disability.

Mrs. Greeshma Anoop, Dhikshit’s mother, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the medical team at Aster Hospital Mankhool, stating, “We are incredibly thankful to Dr. Parth, Dr. Gazala, and the entire team at Aster Hospital Mankhool. Their expertise and swift action have saved my son’s vision. We were very scared at first, but the doctors’ confidence and dedication gave us hope. We are truly grateful for the care and support we received.”

The successful treatment of Dhikshit Kottiyattil Anoop serves as a powerful example of the advanced medical care available at Aster Hospital Mankhool. The hospital’s ability to manage complex eye injuries and deliver successful outcomes emphasizes its position as a leader in specialized healthcare in the region. This case also highlights the importance of awareness and preventive measures to avoid such incidents, particularly in schools and homes, where eye injuries are more likely to occur.

