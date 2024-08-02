Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), emphasised DEWA’s commitment to the Dubai Digital Strategy and to consolidating Dubai’s position as the top digital city in the world. Al Tayer stated that DEWA benefits from the significant opportunities presented by the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to accelerate digital transformation, enhance transaction efficiency, and improve stakeholder happiness. Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s customers conducted over 6.7 million digital transactions in the first half of 2024, compared to approximately 6 million transactions in the first half of 2023, an increase of about 11%. The digital transactions conducted by customers included over 1.1 million transactions via DEWA’s website, over 2.2 million transactions via DEWA’s smart app, and more than 3.3 million transactions through various digital channels provided in collaboration with DEWA’s partners. DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has contributed to increasing the smart adoption of DEWA’s services to 99.2%, alongside the digital integration of more than 90 projects with 65 government and private organisations by the end of 2023.

“We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a leading power in the global digital ecosystem. We also follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to transform Dubai Government into a fully smart model. DEWA has adopted the Services 360 Policy and the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 to ensure that all its services are seamless, proactive, and integrated, exceeding customer expectations. We are committed to streamlining and enhancing the customer experience through innovation, proactive strategies, and a forward-looking vision, while also fostering integration with various entities and organisations to ease the customer’s journey,” said Al Tayer.

To ensure innovative, secure, and hassle-free value-added services for all stakeholders, saving their time and effort, DEWA offers its services through multiple digital channels, including its website and smart app on iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms. Additionally, DEWA provides several services through Rammas, its virtual employee powered by ChatGPT. Rammas is accessible through DEWA’s website, smart app, Facebook page, Google Home, robots, WhatsApp Business, and Amazon’s Alexa.