Dubai, UAE: Hexnode, the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., has announced a strategic partnership with VAD Technologies, a leading value-added distributor based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), focused on delivering IT solutions across the Middle East.

This partnership positions Hexnode and VAD Technologies to equip regional businesses with powerful UEM tools that enable seamless scalability, ensure endpoint visibility and streamline device management effectively.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Mario Veljovic, General Manager at VAD Technologies said, “We are proud to welcome Hexnode to our vendor portfolio as we continue to expand our focus on enterprise mobility and endpoint security. With our strong regional presence, deep channel relationships, and proven go-to-market capabilities, VAD is well-positioned to accelerate Hexnode’s growth across the Middle East. We look forward to enabling our partners with Hexnode’s robust platform and driving impactful customer outcomes together.”

Built for modern enterprise environments, Hexnode’s UEM solution offers a unified platform for managing diverse device fleets and securing endpoints across multiple operating systems. With integrated core capabilities like Patch Management, Remote Monitoring, Application Management and AI-powered Automation, Hexnode enables IT teams to automate security tasks, maintain compliance and reduce IT complexity through a centralized console.

The platform’s flexibility extends to specialised enterprise needs, with support for Kiosk Management, BYOD management, Rugged Device Management, and IoT Device Management, enabling organisations across industries to tailor endpoint control to their operational landscapes.

“VAD Technologies has a deep understanding of the evolving IT landscape in the Middle East, and this partnership allows Hexnode to reach more businesses with the right solutions at the right time,” said Abhishek Pradhan, Regional Director (SAARC & Middle East) at Hexnode. “As businesses in the region scale their digital infrastructure, we’re here to ensure their endpoints remain secure, compliant and easy to manage.”

Together, Hexnode and VAD Technologies aim to simplify endpoint management and drive smarter enterprise mobility across the region.

About VAD Technologies

VAD Technologies, an AlJammaz Technologies company, is a leading value-added IT distributor based in Dubai, UAE. It serves enterprise and SME markets across MENA with high-ROI, low-TCO technology solutions. Its portfolio includes hyper-converged infrastructure, enterprise storage, IT infrastructure, physical security, and cybersecurity. VAD empowers channel partners with professional services such as sales, consulting, training, deployment, and support.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS, and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.