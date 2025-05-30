Sharjah, The Sharjah Airport International Freezone (SAIF Zone) is taking part in the 55th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, showcasing its investment solutions and world-class infrastructure for the gold and jewellery sector. The event, which runs until June 1 at Expo Centre Sharjah, is bringing together more than 500 exhibitors and over 1,800 designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals from around the world.

At its stand, SAIF Zone is showcasing its competitive services and advanced infrastructure, offering investors the tools to scale and market their products widely. It is also promoting the opportunities available at its Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park, a dedicated facility tailored to meet the growing needs of companies operating in the precious metals and gemstones sector.

Long-term strategy

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said the free zone’s participation in the exhibition is part of a long-term strategy to position Sharjah as a regional hub for the gold and jewellery industry. He noted that this strategy aligns with the emirate’s vision to diversify its sources of economic income and enhance its global competitiveness.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that SAIF Zone is utilise this major regional platform to promote its distinctive investment offerings, particularly the Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park, which has become an advanced model of an integrated investment environment tailored to the needs of the high-value precious metals sector.

He added that attracting companies in the gold and gemstones industry is a top priority, especially since the park already hosts regional centres and headquarters of several leading international firms. He also noted that SAIF Zone continues to develop a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the entire value chain—from manufacturing and trading to export and distribution.

Competitive Infrastructure

SAIF Zone’s Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park has become a strategic investment hub, providing a world-class environment tailored for investors and traders in the precious metals and gemstone sectors.

Distinguished by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the park is equipped with advanced security systems, specialised manufacturing facilities, and integrated logistics solutions designed to support the demands of complex global supply chains. These features collectively provide a significant competitive edge for businesses operating in this high-value industry.

With its comprehensive service ecosystem and future-ready design, the park presents a compelling opportunity for companies aiming to expand their operations in the UAE and access broader regional and international markets, further solidifying Sharjah’s position as a key regional centre for the precious commodities trade.

Integrated system of services

SAIF Zone stands out as a top investment destination in Sharjah, delivering competitive opportunities, streamlined services, and advanced infrastructure tailored to the needs of companies across the commercial, industrial, and service sectors. In addition, the Free Zone provides a comprehensive suite of business enablers, including customs facilities, expedited licensing, efficient shipping solutions, and immediate customs clearance, as well as other services which contribute to promoting an integrated and investor-friendly environment.