- Strategic Platform for Regional Integration and a Secure Digital Future

Cairo, Egypt – Egypt has once again demonstrated its leadership in the cybersecurity domain by successfully hosting the fourth edition of the Cyber and Information Security Exhibition and Conference (CAISEC’25) on May 25–26. Held under the high patronage of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, the two-day forum brought together an unprecedented 5000 participants, 180 expert speakers, 9 Egyptian ministers, and 6 heads of Arab cybersecurity agencies, underscoring the event's critical role in shaping the region's digital future.

Inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, on behalf of the Prime Minister, CAISEC’25 served as a high-level platform for collaborative dialogue around securing critical infrastructure, building digital sovereignty, and enhancing regional cybersecurity integration.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a technical function—it is a national priority. Egypt is committed to strengthening its frameworks, developing local talent, and leading regional cooperation to ensure a secure and sustainable digital future,” said Dr. Talaat during the opening keynote.

Unprecedented Governmental and Institutional Engagement

CAISEC’25 witnessed wide-ranging participation from Egyptian government leaders and institutional stakeholders. Nine ministers attended the event, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity to Egypt’s Vision 2030 across key sectors. Attending ministers and officials included:

H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar – Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population

H.E. Dr. Ayman Ashour – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

H.E. Dr. Sherif Farouk – Minister of Supply and Internal Trade

H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif – Minister of Education

H.E. Mr. Mohamed Gebran – Minister of Labor

H.E. Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk – Minister of Finance

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat – Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hanno – Minister of Culture

Mr. Mohamed Farid – Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA)

Eng. Mohamed Shamroukh – Executive President of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA)

· Mr. Walid Zakareya – Director General, EG-CERT

Their presence reflected a unified national commitment to fortify Egypt’s digital infrastructure and ensure sector-wide cybersecurity readiness.

Regional Leadership and Arab Cyber Solidarity

The conference also drew six heads of national cybersecurity authorities from across the Arab world, including:

Supreme Cybersecurity Council – Egypt

National Cybersecurity Agency – Qatar

National Cybersecurity Center – Bahrain

Computer Emergency Response Center – Egypt

National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA)

Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI)

These leaders, alongside 180 distinguished speakers, shared insights on regional integration, cyber resilience, and policy innovation. Notably:

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti , Head of Cybersecurity, United Arab Emirates, emphasized cross-border digital defense.

Noura Al-Fotais, Founding Secretary General of the Arab Cybersecurity Association, called for a unified Arab cybersecurity pact.

, Founding Secretary General of the Arab Cybersecurity Association, called for a unified Arab cybersecurity pact. Mohamed Ben Amor, Director General of the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO), highlighted the regional urgency, noting that the average cost of a cyber incident in the Arab region reached $8.75 million in 2024 more than double the global average.

Recognizing Excellence and Driving Innovation

CAISEC’25 also spotlighted innovation and achievement, awarding the Arab Award for Best Academic Research in Cybersecurity and AI, in collaboration with the League of Arab States. The AICTO Cybersecurity Shield was presented to top-performing Arab nations, including Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Strategic Roundtables and Industry Engagement

The event hosted exclusive closed-door roundtables on key themes including:

Critical Infrastructure Under Cyber Siege

HealthTech Innovation & Security

Empowering Cybersecurity Startups in Egypt

AI in Banking Security – led by Cisco

Vendor Security Assessments – led by Cyshield

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering strategic dialogue on cybersecurity, Orange Business Talk returned to CAISEC for its second exclusive edition, hosting a powerful session featuring Greg Van Der Gaast — a globally recognized cybersecurity strategist, former hacker, and operative for the U.S. Department of Defense and FBI. Known for his unconventional, results-driven approach to cyber defense, Van Der Gaast delivered a provocative talk titled “Security Without Fear: Rebuilding Trust in the Age of Digital Chaos.”

Opening Remarks by Ossama Kamal

In his opening remarks, Mr. Osama Kamal, Chairman & CEO of Mercury Communications- the organizing company behind CAISEC’25- highlighted the urgency of cybersecurity acceleration. He pointed to recent cyberattacks on healthcare, energy, and financial institutions globally and regionally, underscoring a 214% increase in cyberattack targets over the past 18 months.

He warned of significant gaps in cyber readiness and emphasized Egypt’s need to protect over 150 digital government services. Kamal called for investing in human capital, closing the cybersecurity skills gap, and placing security at the heart of the digital transformation strategy.

He urged for a unified regional approach to cyber risk, fostering innovation to secure critical digital assets, and empowering executive leadership to build resilient economies through robust cybersecurity frameworks.

Key Recommendations from CAISEC’25

The event concluded with four strategic recommendations:

1. Combating AI-Powered Threats

Launch deepfake and phishing detection tools using AI

Enforce biometric multi-factor authentication

Establish a national phishing threat intelligence center

2. Developing Future Cybersecurity Leaders

Integrate cyber education into school curricula

Align higher education with industry needs

Empower women in cybersecurity through inclusive policies

3. Strengthening National Policies and Regional Cooperation

Enforce breach disclosure laws

Create public-private cyber intelligence alliances

Support local cybersecurity R&D

4. Enhancing Public Awareness and Digital Literacy

Launch national awareness campaigns and youth programs

Develop cybersecurity content for children and universities

Establish a National Cybersecurity Innovation Award

About CAISEC Egypt

Cyber and Information Security Exhibition and Conference (CAISEC) is the leading expo for the cybersecurity community. Top cybersecurity enterprises, CISOs from major corporations across the Middle East and Africa, government dignitaries and cyber leaders, regional and international delegations and global experts will come together to decisive lead cybersecurity transformations across sectors and nations. The objective of CAISEC is to provide a world-class platform that stimulates knowledge sharing, collaboration and networking between all stakeholders to drive digital transformation and build a safe cyberspace for all.