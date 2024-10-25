Local and regional experts champion community-wide well-being with key recommendations for mental health, nutrition and physical activity

The conference focused on physical, mental, and emotional health

Emphasised the importance of instilling healthy lifestyle habits in children from the early stages of education.

Formulated a comprehensive action plan to drive seamless collaboration between public and private sectors, and the broader community.

Sharjah: The 10th edition of the ‘My Health’ Conference, organised by the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), concluded with key recommendations from over 36 experts in physical and mental health, lifestyle, and specialists in sports and nutrition. The conference’s discussions over two days culminated in a call for initiatives to boost physical activity and promote balanced nutrition, particularly among children. They also urged community institutions to implement health and sports programmes to enhance individual well-being significantly.

The experts emphasised the need to transform schools into health-promoting environments. They called for comprehensive programmes to alleviate stress in workplaces and educational institutions. They also urged intensifying awareness campaigns to significantly bolster mental health awareness in the wider community.

Between October 23 and 24, the 10th edition welcomed over 2,170 attendees, including leading academics, students, doctors, employees, and specialists at Al Razi Hall, University of Sharjah. The two-day event provided a platform for meaningful and lively discussions on promoting healthier lifestyles within the community.

Addressing crucial health issues across society

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at SCFA, commented on the conference's success: “This edition tackled critical health issues that touch every segment of our society. From children to adults, students to workers, the event delivered tailored content that reinforces our vision of inclusive and holistic health for all.”

She added: “What set this conference apart was its sharp focus on topics that directly impact our daily lives to raise health awareness, enrich community life, and enhance its quality. The expert contributions and insightful discussions during this edition reinforced our unwavering commitment to advancing health awareness and providing recommendations to enhance the quality of life for all community members.”

Promoting healthier lifestyles

The conference strongly emphasised the importance of physical activity and balanced nutrition for all members of society. Experts recommended that community institutions implement health-focused sports and nutrition programmes while advocating for training medical professionals to prescribe physical activity as a preventive and therapeutic measure. They also proposed introducing health-supportive laws and policies, such as government incentives for healthy food options and a classification system highlighting various foods' health benefits.

Fostering health-promoting environments

A key recommendation was adopting the Wazen initiative to create health-supportive environments for employees. The experts also called for a broader push to ensure schools and universities in Sharjah and across the UAE embrace health-promoting practices. Additionally, public campaigns were encouraged to raise awareness about creating elderly-friendly environments promoting inclusivity and well-being across all demographics.

Mental health and digital health initiatives

Mental health was another crucial focus, with recommendations for workplace stress reduction initiatives and simplified stress management training in schools. Experts urged the need for widespread mental health awareness campaigns to mitigate the risks of mental illnesses.

On the digital front, the conference proposed measures to improve healthy food options in delivery apps by displaying calorie counts and offering filters for healthier choices. It also highlighted the need for increased awareness to combat cyberbullying and reduce electronic addiction in educational and workplace environments.