Muscat: Continuing to offer added benefits to its customers and assessing their various needs, ahli islamic has announced the extension of the salary transfer offer until the end of May, through which it offers a 10% cash reward of the total salary, up to a maximum of RO 500. All current and new ahli islamic customers from Oman and expatriates, whose monthly salary is at least RO 1,000, are eligible to receive a one-time offer.

This initiative is part of the Bank's strategic efforts to enhance its services and products, maximizing benefits for its customers, within a framework that conforms to the Islamic-sharia’h principles. Through its new salary transfer campaign, which runs until the end of May 2022, ahli islamic aims to provide its customers with Islamic banking products and services that suit the ever-evolving choices of today’s customer.

Mr. Yousuf bin Salim Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli Islamic said, “Islamic banking has recently become increasingly popular among Oman’s new workforce, which is characterized by being more aware, and decisive of their choices. Clearly, the trend is attributed to customer’s awareness of the benefits offered by Islamic banks. By extending our promotion period, we hope to expand the benefits of this offer to an increased number of our customers.”

“The Bank's cashback reward to its salary transfer customers is an exclusive opportunity that allows customers to make a wise choice and invest their money in line with their conviction. It also serves the national priority of financial inclusion among the community, especially among youth,” he added.

ahli islamic is committed to ensuring that its innovative offers with Sharia’h-compliant products and services are catered throughout the Sultanate. Based on the principle of honesty and transparency, the Bank offers end-to-end Sharia’h-compliant banking solutions to retail, SME and corporate clients.

