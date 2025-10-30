The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has enhanced its fixed income offering through strengthened market making capabilities in bonds and sukuk offering and expanded custody services, in line with its efforts to deliver a seamless and comprehensive wealth management experience to clients.

As part of its upgraded proposition, NBB now offers clients direct access to a wide range of fixed income instruments, including conventional bonds, and Sharia-compliant sukuk, and treasury bills, across both regional and international markets.

The bank’s enhanced market making capabilities will ensure efficient execution and improved liquidity, allowing investors to navigate fixed income opportunities with greater ease and confidence.

Complementing this, NBB has also expanded its custody infrastructure to provide secure, transparent, and compliant safekeeping for fixed income assets.

The service is designed to streamline settlement processes and simplify portfolio oversight for both institutional and individual clients, enabling a more efficient investment journey under one platform.

Commenting on the occasion, NBB Group head of capital market sales and distribution Kumail Al Noaimi said, “Our priority at NBB is to deliver an integrated wealth management experience. By advancing our market making capabilities and custody infrastructure, we are ensuring that our clients benefit from broader market access, streamlined execution, and robust safekeeping – all backed by dedicated experts who provide tailored support throughout every stage of the investment lifecycle.”

NBB’s expanded offering underscores its focus on providing comprehensive investment solutions that combine secure infrastructure with specialised services. Whether managing conventional or Sharia-compliant portfolios, clients can expect enhanced efficiency, reduced complexity, and access to the right opportunities with the right support.