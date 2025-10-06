SINGAPORE - Standard Chartered said on Monday that assets under management at its Signature CIO Funds have risen to $3 billion, three years after launch, and it will introduce a Shariah-compliant version to meet growing demand.

The multi-asset funds, launched in 2022 and managed by Amundi Asset Management, give retail and wealth clients access to the bank's Chief Investment Office strategies, including global equities, bonds, commodities and alternatives.

The funds, now available across 12 markets, have delivered compound annual growth rates of 5.6% to 15.7% since inception, the bank said.

Standard Chartered plans to roll out Signature CIO Islamic Funds in the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria, offering portfolios managed by Aditum Investment Management.

"We continue to innovate and build on our suite of comprehensive products for our clients," said Samir Subberwal, the bank's global head of wealth solutions, deposits and mortgages, and chief client officer.

