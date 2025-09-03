Commissions nine solar power plants across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman in 2025

Achieves 5 million person-hours without a recordable incident, reinforcing QHSSE excellence

Solidifies position and strengthens commitment to Net Zero targets across MEA region

Dubai, UAE: Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, marks its 10th anniversary with a momentous milestone: 1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy generated through its solar projects. In practical terms, that’s enough clean energy to charge 273 million smartphones for a year[1] while reducing 396,000 metric tons of carbon emissions, thereby aligning with companies’ and countries’ clean energy goals and Net Zero targets.

Over the past decade, Yellow Door Energy has built an impressive portfolio comprising 400 megawatts-peak (MWp) of solar assets in various stages of operation, construction and planning in seven countries. This number is set to increase to 500 MWp by the end of 2025.

To date, the company has logged five million person-hours worked during construction and operation, all without a recordable incident, thanks to its rigorous quality, health, safety, social and environmental (QHSSE) policies and practices.

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said: “As we celebrate a decade of renewable energy leadership, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who has contributed to Yellow Door Energy’s incredible journey. Our success is not just a company milestone; it is the success of businesses in the Middle East and Africa committing to Net Zero emissions. Our rapid growth is a testament to the strong momentum of the clean energy transition and the urgency to address climate change.”

In the first half of 2025, Yellow Door Energy signed four solar leases in Saudi Arabia and commenced a massive solar development project with GWC in Qatar. It also commissioned nine solar power projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, growing its operational portfolio to 155 MWp.

In recognition of its achievements, the company received two Solarabic UAE Awards: Flagship Solar Project of the Year for its project with Majid Al Futtaim Mosque and Tilal Al Ghaf – the region’s first Net Positive mosque – and Distinguished Industry Contributor for Jeremy Crane.

With its fast-growing portfolio, Yellow Door Energy continues to strengthen its position as the top distributed solar company in the region. Its projects are developed through innovative solar leases or power purchase agreements (PPAs), enabling business owners to transition to solar power and significantly reduce electricity costs without incurring any upfront capital expenditure.

As the region intensifies investment into green energy, with the UAE targeting nearly 20 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030 and projecting up to US $55 billion in renewable infrastructure deployment[2], Yellow Door Energy stands well-positioned to support this sustainable transformation.

