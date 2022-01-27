DUBAI, UAE: Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced that its enhanced Harmony Connect Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) allows:

Zero-trust connectivity to corporate applications with cloud delivered VPN-as-a-service

Improved connectivity speed worldwide with new global points-of-presence

Increased security for your environment thanks to device posture validation for remote user devices

With many organizations working remotely, and some even permanently shifting to hybrid or remote work models, these new enhancements and capabilities make it easier than ever to protect remote and hybrid workforces and branch offices against Gen V cyber-threats as they connect to any resource from any device, anywhere.

The SASE model addresses the limitations of traditional network architectures converging networking and security in the cloud. Implementing a SASE framework has many advantages for organizations that need to support growing numbers of remote workers and branch offices while prioritizing security and threat prevention. According to Gartner® , “By 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 2020..”[1] Harmony Connect SASE offers the only prevention-focused SASE solution with a 100% catch rate for malware threats. This enables enterprises to adopt new security paradigms that harness the power of the cloud for improved scalability, unified management, user experience and speed, while preventing and blocking the most evasive cyber attacks before they can disrupt business.

“Enterprises are becoming more distributed, expanding their perimeters and increasing the risk of sophisticated network security attacks. This increased complexity requires centralized and consistent security policy management across the network. Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) is a reference architecture that addresses the security challenges of the distributed enterprise”, said John Grady, Network Security Analysts at ESG. “Check Point’s Harmony Connect SASE solution takes a security-first approach by delivering core unified cloud security services, including next-generation firewall, advanced threat prevention, secure web gateway, zero-trust network access, data loss prevention and intrusion prevention (IPS). Check Point Software also integrates with leading networking companies to provide enterprises the flexibility to combine the best security with the best network performance.”

The Harmony Connect SASE enhanced solution will deliver:

“WR Grace is global chemical manufacturer with 5,000 users in over 40 countries. By leveraging Harmony Connect’s Firewall as a Service and Harmony Office and Email, we can protect our users, offices and applications wherever they are located.” said David Antlitz, Global Manager, Security and Firewall Technologies, WR Grace. “Harmony Connect SASE’s unified management allows us to address the challenges of remote connectivity, applying one unified security policy across our enterprise and simplifying administration while still delivering the highest level of security.”

“By extending Check Point’s prevention-first approach to SASE, organizations no longer need to choose between security and performance across their distributed environments,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management of Check Point Software. “Harmony Connect unifies multiple cloud-delivered network security services and makes it simple to secure remote and hybrid workers, as well as globally distributed offices. The service is already deployed by 400 customers worldwide, and with the new enhancements, organizations will enjoy increased connectivity options, enhanced remote device security and an even better user experience. “

Built to stop the most advanced cyber attacks, Harmony Connect delivers core network security services, such as Secure Web Gateway, Zero Trust Network Access, branch Firewall-as-a-service, Intrusion Prevention (IPS) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and is deployed within minutes to apply Zero Trust policies with a seamless user experience.

The new enhancements will add to previously acquired zero trust technology, positioning Check Point’s SASE solution to deliver simple secure connectivity for remote users and branch offices with top-rated threat prevention.



For more information on Check Point Harmony Connect SASE, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/harmony/connect-sase/

Follow Check Point Software via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

[1] Gartner 2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence, 25 March 2021, by Analysts Neil MacDonald, Nat Smith, Lawrence Orans, Joe Skorupa

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022