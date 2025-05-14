The frequent flyer partnership is an extension of the codeshare agreement between Etihad Airways and TAP Air Portugal signed in 2023.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, and TAP Air Portugal, the national carrier of Portugal, have launched a frequent flyer partnership from today (14 May 2025). The agreement enables members of both Etihad Guest and the TAP Miles&Go programme to earn and redeem their respective loyalty currency on either carrier.

Etihad Guest members are able to redeem their miles on flights, worldwide hotel stays and holidays, or shop from a variety of products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. TAP Miles&Go member miles can be spent on flights and a range of additional offers such as TAP Store items.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “We’re delighted to launch our frequent flyer partnership with TAP Air Portugal, offering our members even more ways to earn and redeem their miles across the airline’s network in the Americas, Europe and Africa. We’re devoted to expanding our Etihad Guest offering and rewarding our loyalty members wherever they travel. We look forward to welcoming TAP Miles&Go members on Etihad Airways and offering them the ability to earn or redeem their miles when they choose to travel across our expanding network.”

This partnership follows the strategic codeshare established between the carriers in 2023, unlocking enhanced connectivity for guests and offering more destinations and further choice through a fully global network. Networks of both airlines complement each other with destinations across North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The codeshare allows Etihad Guest members to be rewarded for travel to destinations such as Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro and Cancun, whilst TAP Miles & Go members will be able to earn miles exploring Etihad’s expanding network with new destinations such as Chiang Mai, Hong Kong and Medan.

Pedro Flores Ribeiro, Director TAP Miles&Go, considers that “It’s very exciting to be able to offer our TAP Miles&Go members the possibility of redeeming their miles with Etihad flights across a range of attractive destinations. We also welcome Etihad Guest members to discover TAP Air Portugal network and our warm Portuguese hospitality and service.”

For more information, please visit etihad.com/en/etihadguest or flytap.com/en-pt/miles-and-go

About Etihad Airways



Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About TAP Air Portugal



TAP is Portugal’ s leading airline and is a member of Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central, and South America. TAP Air Portugal is the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. TAP offers more than 1 250 weekly flights to 85 cities, which includes 7 airports in Portugal, 10 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 12 in Africa and 42 in Europe (in addition to Portugal). TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the best product in the sector to its customers. The Portuguese airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with all of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR, and A330neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express). TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings in 2025 as the safest airline in Europe and the 11th safest in the world. TAP Air Portugal has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae