Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gov Campus, a subsidiary of the International Advisory Group (IAG), to strengthen cooperation in capacity building, develop national competencies in the government sector, and contribute to sustainable growth and development.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Dr. Nabil Alyousuf, Chief Executive Officer of Gov Campus. It establishes cooperation in developing and implementing joint training programmes and initiatives for government sector employees, with a focus on enhancing their skills, knowledge, and expertise to achieve excellence in public service delivery.

Furthermore, the agreement fosters collaboration in thought leadership and promotes joint research on the future of government work, covering areas such as leadership, digital transformation, smart governance, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in public policy. It aims to enable decision-makers to develop strategic visions that anticipate challenges and leverage future opportunities.

H.E. Dr. Ali Al Marri stated: “At the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, we believe that strategic cooperation is a fundamental pillar in realising the government’s aspirations for global leadership in public sector performance. The MoU we have signed with Gov Campus will enable us to strengthen partnerships with leading institutions in order to develop government competencies. It therefore allows us to empower innovative leaders who can address future challenges, in addition to supporting our national talents with the necessary tools, expertise, and knowledge through training programmes designed by a team of experts to align with global trends and emerging developments. This, in turn, serves to ensure the effective engagement of national talents in advancing sustainable development.”

For his part, Dr. Nabil Alyousuf noted: “The MoU with MBRSG underscores our commitment to fostering an innovative educational and training environment that serves governments across the region and supports the development of leaders equipped to navigate future challenges. It also reflects our commitment to promoting excellence in the government sector through innovation, knowledge exchange, and sustainable institutional capacity building.”

The partnership between MBRSG and Gov Campus aims to create new opportunities for collaboration on future projects, ensuring objectives are aligned and allowing for the effective realisation of the goals set in the Memorandum of Understanding.