Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is revolutionizing global economic systems, offering innovative solutions that transform business models, improve efficiency, and enhance competitiveness. For countries striving to position themselves in the global economy, ICT serves as a cornerstone of sustainable growth. Within this context, the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) 2.0 program has emerged as a powerful driver of change, particularly in Algeria’s information and digital technology (IDT) sector.

AfTIAS 2.0’s project in Algeria provides a blueprint for how ICT can redefine economic opportunities. Through targeted initiatives, the program is improving the competitiveness of tech startups and SMEs by addressing the unique challenges they face, from capacity-building to international market access. By prioritizing digital transformation, AfTIAS 2.0 has made significant strides in creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

One of the program’s key interventions has been enhancing the capacity of Business Support Organizations (BSOs). These organizations, including Algeria Venture and the Algerian Startup Support Fund (ASF), have benefited from tailored support to improve their ability to mentor startups, offer advisory services, and facilitate access to funding. A workshop on digitalization, for instance, equipped Trade Support Institutions (TSIs) with practical tools to develop action plans for digital transitions. These efforts have empowered institutions to provide more effective support to businesses navigating a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The impact of these initiatives is also evident at the enterprise level. AfTIAS 2.0 has provided specialized training to startups in Algeria, helping them address gaps in their business models, financial planning, and strategies for internationalization. For example, training programs in collaboration with entities like IncubMe have focused on critical areas such as data science, commercial strategy, and investor readiness. These programs go beyond theoretical learning, offering practical tools that enable startups to scale their operations and enhance their competitiveness.

By facilitating participation in major international events such as GITEX and Viva Technology, AfTIAS 2.0 has opened global avenues for Algerian startups. These platforms have not only offered visibility but also enabled partnerships, investment opportunities, and valuable networking experiences. For instance, the startup Namlatic secured contracts with Algerian hotels and received significant media attention, highlighting the tangible outcomes of such exposure.

The overarching theme of these efforts is clear: ICT is not merely an enabler but a driver of economic transformation. By integrating ICT into trade and business processes, AfTIAS 2.0 is unlocking opportunities for growth that extend beyond national borders. The program’s focus on inclusivity, particularly its emphasis on empowering women and youth in the ICT sector, further amplifies its impact, ensuring that development is both equitable and sustainable.

However, challenges remain. The need for institutional stability, greater access to digital infrastructure, and continued investment in capacity building are critical for sustaining these gains. AfTIAS 2.0’s commitment to addressing these issues through diagnostic missions and ongoing support underscores its dedication to creating long-lasting impact.

AfTIAS 2.0 exemplifies the transformative potential of ICT in driving economic growth and innovation. By fostering digital literacy, building institutional capacity, and facilitating global connections, the program is paving the way for a digitally empowered future. As ICT continues to shape the global economy, initiatives like AfTIAS 2.0 will play a pivotal role in ensuring that emerging markets are not just participants but leaders in this transformation.

