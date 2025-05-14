The Chedi Al Bait, Al Badayer Retreat, and Kingfisher Retreat have earned global recognition for service quality and guest satisfaction, reaffirming Shurooq’s commitment to authentic, luxury hospitality rooted in heritage and nature.

Sharjah: In a new achievement that further strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading and sustainable tourism destination that blends culture, heritage, and luxury, three premium hospitality destinations developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) have been ranked among the top 10% of hotels worldwide for 2025. These include The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, Al Badayer Retreat, and Kingfisher Retreat.

The ranking is based on the quality and excellence of the hospitality experience offered, including unique stays in diverse natural settings with a focus on sustainability, local identity, and world-class culinary experiences curated by Michelin-starred chefs.

This recognition reflects Shurooq’s ongoing commitment to creating hospitality destinations that combine luxury with culture and history, offering guests the opportunity to engage with Emirati heritage in authentic environments that embody the spirit of place. The ranking is based on guest reviews on Tripadvisor, one of the world’s leading travel platforms, where destinations are assessed according to service quality, cleanliness, comfort, and the overall guest experience—highlighting high levels of visitor satisfaction and delight.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Managed by GHM Hotels and located in the Heart of Sharjah, ‘The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah’ blends traditional Emirati architecture with contemporary comfort. With 65 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, the hotel features a spa, fitness centre, library, fine-dining restaurants, and an on-site heritage museum. This culturally significant destination reflects Shurooq’s dedication to heritage preservation and sustainable luxury.

Al Badayer Retreat

Part of Shurooq’s flagship brand ‘Sharjah Collection’, ‘Al Badayer Retreat’ is a desert-inspired haven spread across 226,530 square metres. It features 21 hotel units and 25 Bedouin-style tents—each with private pools—offering an immersive desert experience. Activities include dune safaris, camel rides, falconry, and culinary offerings at Al Madam restaurant, known for its fusion of local and international flavours.

Kingfisher Retreat

Nestled in Kalba on the eastern coast of the Emirate of Sharjah, ‘Kingfisher Retreat’ enjoys a unique location within a protected mangrove reserve, making it a natural sanctuary for nature enthusiasts. The retreat is also part of the ‘Sharjah Collection’ and features 40 luxurious tents that offer a sustainable hospitality experience, tailored for guests seeking eco-conscious comfort and tranquillity.

The tents are situated on an island that serves as a habitat for a range of rare bird and marine species, including the kingfisher, olive ridley turtles, and green sea turtles. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities such as swimming, cycling, and kayaking, as well as guided exploration of the Mangrove Sanctuary, where they can observe birdlife and discover the rich marine biodiversity along the emirate’s eastern coastline.