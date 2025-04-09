Timed to coincide with Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event on Friday, the company unveiled several exciting updates for Copilot and Azure AI Foundry, with features rolling out over the coming weeks and months.

As Microsoft embraces a new era of AI companions, here are a few key highlights of Copilot’s updates:

Enhanced Memory & Personalization : Copilot now remembers key details from your interactions, allowing it to create richer user profiles and provide more personalized solutions. Microsoft is also exploring new ways to interact with Copilot, including customizable appearance options to suit individual preferences.

Take Action : With simple chat commands, Copilot can handle tasks for you, such as booking event tickets and making dinner reservations, all behind the scenes.

Deep Research: Copilot’s Deep Research feature allows users to conduct complex, multi-step research tasks more efficiently, saving time and simplifying intricate tasks.

As Microsoft continues to empower developers in shaping the future of AI, here are some updates from Azure AI Foundry:

(Public Preview) AI Red Teaming Agent : This agent uses natural language to probe AI models and uncover potential safety vulnerabilities, helping developer teams create more reliable and trustworthy AI systems.

(General Availability) Semantic Kernel Agent Framework : This extension to Azure AI Foundry’s open-source Semantic Kernel kit streamlines the creation of multi-agent systems, minimizing the need for extensive code and enhancing coordination between multiple agents.

(Public Preview) Agentic Evaluations: This new feature offers in-depth risk and quality assessments, enabling teams to build AI agents that are trustworthy and compliant by helping them identify and address potential risks in agent behavior.

