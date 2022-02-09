Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, is hosting a webinar to commemorate the United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The panel will discuss the career journeys of female scientists in Qatar and beyond, as well as the role of female scientists as agents of change.

The panel includes several scientists from across Qatar Foundation: Ghizlane Bendriss, assistant professor of biology, Lifestyle Medicine Professional, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Julie Decock, scientist at the Translational Cancer and Immunity Center, Qatar Biomedical Research Center and joint assistant professor at the HBKU College of Health and Life Sciences, and CMU-Q’s Nesrine Affara, assistant teaching professor of biological sciences, and Giselle Reis, assistant teaching professor of computer science. Rounding out the panel is Judith Gwathmey, professor of medicine and physiology, Boston University School of Medicine.

Annette Vincent, CMU-Q’s associate dean for diversity and climate, is an organizer of the event: “I am looking forward to an insightful, thought-provoking discussion on the journeys of these notable scientists. I encourage students, faculty members, and anyone interested in the changing landscape of STEM fields to join us for a thoughtful conversation.”

The CMU-Q student club Women in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (WiSTEM) is co-organizing the webinar. WiSTEM club president Mahnoor Fatima will speak at the event, along with Zenab Siddig, a biological sciences graduate from CMU-Q’s Class of 2021 who now works as a research assistant at Sidra Medicine.

According to the UN, there is still a significant gender gap in STEM disciplines all over the world, particularly in the fields of digital information technology, computing, physics, mathematics and engineering.

“I believe it is important for women in scientific fields to share their perspectives and lived experiences with younger scientists,” said Vincent. “These conversations can inspire young women and men to envision a future where STEM fields are more inclusive and equitable.”

The panel discussion will take place February 10 between 6:00 and 7:30 pm, Doha time. The public is invited to view the webinar through the CMU-Q website: www.qatar.cmu.edu/event/celebrating-women-in-stem/.

-Ends-

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 400 students from 53 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 14 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1000.

