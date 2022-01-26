Kuwait: Burgan Bank has launched the Online Carnival, a new promotional campaign for its Burgan Rewards Program. The campaign provides Burgan credit card holders with the opportunity to double their points when paying for their online purchases using any of Burgan credit cards. This campaign highlights part of the Bank’s commitment to take the customers’ banking experience to a whole new level with a variety of exclusive benefits and all-new rewards.

During the campaign period extending from January 27 to February 10, credit card holders will earn double their Burgan Rewards Program points or miles when shopping online on local or international outlets and paying the total value of their transaction with any Burgan Bank credit card.

Commenting on the Online Carnival campaign, Mr. Saket Jajoo, Head of Cards – Retail Banking at Burgan Bank, said “People are increasingly shifting to making most of their purchases online, whether for ordering food, shopping, and booking activities or vacations. This is why we designed the Online Carnival to offer our customers added value on any purchase online during the duration of the campaign and give them the chance to make the most of their online banking experience, with more rewards and benefits tailored to their modern lifestyle.”

Burgan Rewards is a rich loyalty program introduced to enhance the customers’ overall banking experience with a diverse range of flexible and exclusive reward options and benefits including cash back, airline tickets, hotel reservations, in-store shopping, e-vouchers, and much more.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

