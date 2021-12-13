Cairo, EGYPT: "B.TECH" for Trade and Distribution, Egypt's #1 retailer specialized in selling and distributing consumer electronics & home appliances, has announced the signing of a partnership with "Shahid VIP", the premium, subscription-based video-on-demand platform by "MBC GROUP".

Through this collaboration, "B.TECH" offers its customers the opportunity to view exclusive content on "Shahid VIP", where B.TECH customers will get a free 3-months subscription to "Shahid VIP" when they purchase a new smartphone and a free 6-months subscription when purchasing a TV.

This partnership is one of the steps taken to enhance the services provided by "B.TECH" to its customers, including launching the first chain of its new trademark "B.TECH X".

The first store came to fruition following the agreement signed by "B.TECH" with the National Company for Roads and Bridges to open new stores of "B.TECH X" in Chill Out gas station chains, aiming to reach 8000 square meters of sales spaces and opening ten branches in Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria this year. They also plan to expand across other governorates all over Egypt.

In this context, Mohamed Khattab, Chief Transformation Officer of "B.TECH", expressed his delight with the partnership, which would improve the services offered by the company to its consumers. He said: "Since day one of our presence in the Egyptian market, we have been committed to an ambitious strategy for growth “ Our highest priority is our customers, a strategy reflected in our services, products, and future expansions. We aim to become closest to our customers, enabling us to build a huge customer base who benefit from our services and products through our sales channels. The cooperation with the "Shahid VIP" platform represents a new milestone.

The new Shahid package of services that we offer to our customers, where the customer will receive a coupon with a special code. The access allows enjoying watching the content offered by this leading digital platform for three months upon purchasing any smart phone and six months when purchasing a new TV."

“We are excited about this latest partnership with one of Egypt's best-known electronics chains,” said Natasha Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid. “This will give B.TECH customers even more value for money with additional Shahid VIP subscriptions.

She continued: “In addition to offering unrivalled premium content in the Middle East and North Africa, Shahid also strives to partner with the best companies in the region to offer the best value and experiences for customers and subscribers.” For his part, Dr Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH, stated: “Our new brand store chain provides a variety of smart devices and accessories for many premium brands, giving the user a good opportunity to choose the product that best matches their needs. These new stores also offer smart screens for customers to purchase other devices online offered by our company but not available in B.TECH X branches. In addition, we also offer home delivery services."

Moreover, the new store Brand "B.TECH X" implements B.TECH's latest service to match the best prices in the market. The New proposition safeguards customers to shop with an ease of mind for the best prices through the new brand stores, B.TECH branch network, which extends to 25 governorates and 29 cities across the country or the company's mobile application.

Shahid VIP is the premium, subscription-based service of Shahid – the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform – offering premium content to Arab families, including exclusive Shahid Original series, Shahid Premieres, Arabic movies fresh off the box-office, live TV channels in true HD quality, and international offerings courtesy of Disney, Marvel, FOX, ABC Studios and more. Shahid is part of MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021