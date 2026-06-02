Sharjah, In line with the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah to accelerate the transition towards a government powered by Agentic AI, the Sharjah Digital Department has affirmed its readiness to lead the development of the Sharjah Agentic AI Programme in collaboration with government entities across the emirate.

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, stated that the directives of His Highness mark a significant milestone in Sharjah’s digital transformation journey and reflect a forward-looking vision for harnessing Agentic AI in a practical, responsible, and impactful manner.

H.E added: “The Sharjah Digital Department will work closely with government entities and strategic partners to develop a comprehensive programme that reflects the readiness and priorities of the emirate, strengthens national capabilities, and transforms the potential of artificial intelligence into tangible value that enhances government performance and delivers meaningful benefits for individuals and society.”

The Sharjah Digital Department noted that AI has long been an integral component of Sharjah’s digital transformation strategy, embedded across key pillars including digital services, data, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital enablement. The emergence of Agentic AI presents a timely opportunity to accelerate these efforts and advance them through a more focused, structured, and future-ready approach.

This direction aligns with Sharjah’s human-centric model of digital integration, which places people at the heart of transformation while strengthening government efficiency, digital sovereignty, and the long-term development of institutional capabilities.

Over the coming period, the Sharjah Digital Department will adopt a comprehensive framework built on two parallel tracks. The first will focus on implementing immediate initiatives aimed at raising awareness, enhancing readiness, and encouraging early practical adoption of Agentic AI across government entities. The second will focus on establishing sustainable, emirate-wide capabilities by identifying priority use cases, assessing organisational readiness, and developing the governance frameworks, enablers, and safeguards required for responsible and secure deployment.

The Department will also deepen collaboration with government entities, the private sector, academic institutions, and the wider community to ensure the development of a practical and actionable programme that reflects Sharjah’s ambitions and translates the opportunities presented by Agentic AI into measurable improvements across government services and operations.

Agentic AI represents one of the most significant recent advances in artificial intelligence. It is based on intelligent systems capable of understanding context, analysing information, interacting with users, and autonomously executing or contributing to the completion of tasks. By enabling greater levels of automation, adaptability, and decision support, Agentic AI can help governments enhance productivity, streamline operations, accelerate service delivery, and provide more proactive and personalised experiences. These capabilities have the potential to improve both customer experience and overall government effectiveness.