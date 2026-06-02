​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, The Family Care Authority (FCA) has announced the launch of the "Wateen" Podcast, a new initiative aimed at strengthening community awareness and supporting family cohesion and stability through accessible, relatable, and informative content that reflects the realities of everyday family life. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s "Year of the Family", which seeks to reinforce family wellbeing and social cohesion across the nation.

The podcast will spotlight contemporary family-related issues and provide practical guidance through insightful discussions with specialists and experts. Hosted by media personality Khaled Al Rumaithi, "Wateen" aims to empower individuals and families with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate challenges with confidence and awareness, ultimately contributing to improved wellbeing and quality of life within the community.

The first episode, titled "You Are Not Alone: Knowing When to Seek Support and How to Access It, features Dr. Fatima Almansouri, Consultant Psychiatrist, and focuses on raising awareness of the signs that may indicate a need for psychological, social, or family support. The episode also highlights the importance of seeking assistance without stigma and provides guidance on accessing available support services in a manner that safeguards privacy, upholds human dignity, and promotes wellbeing.

Available on YouTube, the episode explores how timely intervention and support can help families address challenges effectively, while reinforcing FCA’s commitment to building a supportive and preventive social care ecosystem. It also seeks to strengthen community awareness and encourage individuals and families to seek support whenever needed.

The first episode of the "Wateen" Podcast can be viewed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/UD_sfavrU5I

The launch of the "Wateen" Podcast reflects the Family Care Authority’s ongoing commitment to fostering stronger, more resilient families through awareness, prevention, and access to support services. Through meaningful conversations and expert insights, the podcast serves as a platform for promoting social wellbeing and advancing FCA’s vision of building stable, cohesive, and thriving families across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

About the Family Care Authority (FCA)

The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, plays a significant role within Abu Dhabi’s social sector ecosystem, guided by its vision of fostering more stable, resilient, and cohesive families. The Authority adopts a comprehensive and human-centred approach focused on prevention, support, and empowerment, providing integrated range of social, psychological, and family care services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and families across all stages of life.

Collaborating closely with its partners across the social sector, the Authority serves as both a coordinating and enabling entity, bringing cohesive services through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Its service categories include Counselling and Guidance, Protective Care, Alternative Care, Empowerment and Awareness, and Custody Visitation, all aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion and long-term community wellbeing.

The Authority’s mandate was further expanded under Abu Dhabi Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2024 to include shelter and humanitarian care services, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes, and specialised support for victims of violence and human trafficking. These services are delivered within a framework that safeguards privacy, preserves human dignity, and promotes family security, reassurance, and social stability.

For more information, please visit:

www.adfca.gov.ae

You can also follow the Authority on: Instagram | X | Facebook | LinkedIn.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Senior Media Relations Manager, Weber Shandwick

E: mfarah@webershandwick.com