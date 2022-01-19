Muscat, Oman: Qatar Airways continues to offer passengers flexible booking options with unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds for travel completed by 30 September 2022.* The airline’s latest enhancement to its industry-leading flexible booking policy has been designed to induce confidence and to continue providing customers with unrivalled peace of mind that they can change their plans with ease.

Qatar Airways Vice President for Middle East, Caucasus and Pakistan, Mr. Dersenish Aresandiran, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have stood by our customers and given them the ability to modify travel without penalties as a result of the disruption to global travel. As we look forward to the possibilities of travelling again this year, Qatar Airways will continue to be by our passengers’ side, offering continued flexibility till 30 Septermber 2022 as the airline they can rely on.”

“This follows the airline’s fulfilment of its mission to take over one million people home during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining 24/7 operations including the provision of 100 charter flights”, he concluded.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers. Passengers can book tickets with guaranted flexibility* on Economy Class with fares starting from OMR 224 to Europe and OMR 288 to America. In Business Class, fares to Europe starts at OMR 684 and to America at OMR 1,503.

When travelling with Qatar Airways in 2022, passengers can expect the highest standards of hygiene and levels of safety throughout their journey. The airline’s onboard safety measures include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations including Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented onboard and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards including ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport, was also recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways has become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.

*Date and destination changes are offered within the same booking class. Fare rules apply. For full terms and conditions visit qatarairways.com/Flexibility.

