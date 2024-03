North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister said Tuesday Pyongyang would reject "any contact or negotiations" with Japan, just a day after she said Tokyo's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had requested a summit with her brother.

"Our government has clearly understood Japan's attitude once again, and the conclusion is that we will disregard and refuse any contact or negotiations with the Japanese side," she said, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.