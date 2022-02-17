Market to take place between Friday 18 February - Sunday 20 February

Event will be based at Expo Park in Expo Village, the official residential community of Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada is bringing its popular farmers’ market Manbat to Expo Park in Expo Village, the official residential community of Expo 2020 Dubai, for the first time this weekend. A joint initiative between Arada and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Manbat market promotes the best of the UAE’s healthy, home-grown produce in a fun and family-friendly environment.

Manbat will take place at Expo Park in Expo Village on Friday 18 February between 5pm and 10pm, on Saturday 19 February between 10am and 7pm and on Sunday 20 February between 10am and 5pm. Located to the west of the Expo 2020 Dubai site adjacent to the Expo Metro station, Expo Village has been built to accommodate staff working at the show, with the Expo Park open to the public.

Visitors will be able to choose from a wide array of seasonal fruit alongside fresh vegetables and other local products such as artisanal honey and dates. More than a market, a trip to Manbat is an experience the whole family can enjoy with a range of child-friendly acts, including face-painting, magic shows and workshops.

Also joining Manbat this weekend at Expo Village will be the Red Bull events team, bringing a series of exciting events and activations on Saturday from 4pm, including the Red Bull DJ Truck, a breakdancing show and a freestyle football show featuring professional footballers.

In addition, visitors to Expo Park this weekend will be treated to a qualifying match for the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, the world’s largest five-a-side football competition, which is currently taking place in the UAE. The match will take place on Saturday afternoon from 2 pm onwards.

Launched in 2021, Manbat was set up by Arada and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to provide food producers from across the UAE with a unique opportunity to showcase their wares to a wide range of customers as well as retail buyers, thus building up consumer trust in local produce. In addition, the initiative also assists farmers by giving them valuable experience in the marketing and selling of their goods.

Manbat markets currently take place every weekend in two of Arada’s communities in Sharjah, Aljada and Nasma Residences, as well as at Al Ittihad Park on The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

