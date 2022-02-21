Jeddah, KSA: Shangri-La is making its brand debut in Saudi Arabia on 22nd February – the Kingdom’s inaugural Founding Day – with 220 new light-filled accommodations, three exceptional restaurants, extensive wellness facilities, and a dedicated kids’ club. The opening of Shangri-La Jeddah marks the dawn of a new era for Saudi Arabia as a leisure destination, welcoming discerning travellers in a location blessed by endless views of the Red Sea and set to become one of the city’s most vibrant lifestyle and dining destinations.

The hotel is perfectly positioned within proximity of the city’s premier shopping areas and is just a stone’s throw from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, home to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - the fastest street circuit in Formula 1.

Situated in the exclusive Burj Assila, a 64-storey architectural icon and Jeddah’s tallest building – a soaring 260 metres high tower – the hotel forms part of the two-billion Saudi Riyal, 60,015 square meter mixed-use development project which is also home to 116 state-of-the-art Burj Assila Residences available for sale.

The 220 world-class accommodations, including 148 deluxe guestrooms and 55 suites, as well as 17 serviced apartments, feature views over the Red Sea and the Jeddah skyline from floor-to-ceiling windows which illuminate the light colour palette, with blue and beige accents awaiting guests. Providing remarkable sea views, the spacious balconies and sophisticated room design mimic the glistening serenity of the waterfront.

Guaranteed to become one of the city’s most exciting dining addresses, Shangri-La Jeddah’s restaurants blend traditional flavours with local influences and modern techniques for a one-of-a-kind experience. The new outpost of award-winning restaurant Shang Palace, a new home in Jeddah for soulful modern Chinese cuisine, infuses traditional Chinese motifs and Arabesque patterns, creating a see-and-be-seen space inspired by traditional courtyard siheyuan houses where the service and ambience are as exciting as the food.

Additionally, guests can experience a truly interactive culinary experience at The Waterfront Kitchen, a yacht-inspired all-day-dining restaurant with vibrant live cooking stations and a range of global delicacies, or gather and relax at exquisite boutique patisserie COPA, where the fine art of coffee and chocolate pairing meet.

The Wellness Club at Shangri-La will offer extensive health and wellness facilities for men and women across two floors, including a full range of state-of-the-art Technogym cardio machines and weights. The facility is also home to The Spa at Shangri-La, featuring a bespoke menu by award-winning experts Natura Bissé, a sauna and Jacuzzi, as well as a Hammam with a range of treatment rooms. Spa rituals and experiences are delivered by highly skilled therapists from around the world, with a menu focusing on effective beauty and wellness therapies, complemented by carefully selected products to encourage journeys of inner balance and absolute relaxation, skin renewal and rejuvenation.

A serene 25-metre outdoor swimming pool with spectacular sea-view is located on the seventh floor alongside extensive recreational facilities. Guests can cherish moments with family and little ones, thanks to the introduction of a fun-packed Kids’ Club with an immersive roster of activities and entertainment.

With some of the city’s most extensive and versatile event space, including the 960 square meter Shangri-La Grand Ballroom featuring floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Red Sea, the hotel is set to become the city’s most popular venue for weddings and events.

Fully committed to support the Saudi Vision 2030, Saudis make up approximately half of the hotel colleagues who are ready to welcome guests into a sense of place steeped in centuries of Arabian hospitality, artfully blended with the heartfelt hospitality that is part of Shangri-La’s Asian roots.

With immaculate attention to detail and a constant pursuit of excellence, Shangri-La is more than a hotel experience. It is a brand that is recognised and admired worldwide, synonymous with enabling sincere moments of joy with heartfelt service.

To be among the first to enter a unique and unforgettable experience at the new Shangri-La Jeddah, book your stay on www.Shangri-la.com/Jeddah or contact +966 12 696 8888.

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 80 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

A transformation of the award-winning Golden Circle loyalty programme, Shangri-La Circle will officially launch in April 2022 as an aspirational travel lifestyle platform that connects all of Shangri-La’s brands, hotels and restaurants. As curators of the good life, Shangri-La Circle guides guests to discover their personal Shangri-La and offers a selection of travel and lifestyle offerings, captivating rewards, and unparalleled access to the best Asian hospitality. To enrol or learn more, visit Shangri-La Circle.

For more information, please visit www.Shangri-La.com

About Assila Investments

Assila Investments is a diversified holding company with multi-billion dollar interests across many industries, including banking, food, hospitality and real estate. Assila Investments is a closed joint-stock company.

About Burj Assila Residences

Opportunities are now open to own residential property at Jeddah’s most exclusive new address. Gracefully designed to offer contemporary Red Sea Luxury Living, the 116 Burj Assila Residences are housed between the 29th and 63rd floors of the landmark Burj Assila.

Offering a variety of options, each residence is equipped with the finest features and amenities to ensure utmost comfort with all-round privacy and spectacular views over the Jeddah waterfront and city skyline.

For more information, please visit burjassila.com for more information.

