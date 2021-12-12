The all-time favorite campaign came this year beyond traditional networks and introduced blockchain digital assets known as NFTs as unconventional rewards.

Dubai, UAE : This year, Anghami chose to twist its long-awaited End of Year campaign keeping pace with the new world of brand engagement and emerging trends. The leading music streaming platform in MENA, launched 2021 in Music revealing a closer look at users listening habits, personality traits and exciting stats about their music, but one thing stood out: An NFT edition to ignite special experiences.

Users are getting a detailed recap on what their year in music looked like.They got to discover who their top artist is, which songs made it to their top 5, minutes of music played and much more. But Anghami decided to spice things up a little bit in 2021 by introducing new stats, age in music, mood swings and personality based on music.

Anghami’s machine learning models helped detect users who jump from playing a rock artist to a tarab artist, for example. It also helped in detecting the main characteristics and personality traits of users based on the music they played all year long. In addition to trying to guess the age in music of users depending on the type or artists they listen to and their music taste and preferences.

As part of its 2021 in Music campaign, Anghami is offering the top fans of the most popular artists in MENA the reward of NFTs. The digital art asset will illustrate the fans’ favorite artist as uniquely tailored by the Lebanese illustrator Yasmina Keyrouz .

NFTs are one-of-a-kind cryptographic assets in blockchain technology, known for their uniqueness and originality. Hence, NFTs holders can enjoy full ownership of their digital art, as it will be made available on the Ethereum blockchain.

Today, Anghami is experimenting with adding blockchain technology and NFTs into its platform, as well as venturing into Web3 as a home-grown Arab company, utilizing digital innovation into the music industry to enhance the fan to artist connection.

In a time where NFTs and innovative brands go hand in hand, Anghami chose not to miss that ride. The streaming platform sets its mission to continuously invest in Artists relationships and users rewards while leveraging the latest digital trends as they reshape brand engagement and human connection.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major international labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

