Abu Dhabi:- Al Masaood Bergum, and a part of Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading modular and prefabricated building solutions providers, extended support to the ongoing Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. The festival, which showcases a range of fun-filled traditional and international festivities, will run until April 1, 2022.

Al Masaood Bergum delivered more than 50 temporary structures for the event, including ablution cabins, accessible washrooms, offices, tower lights and ticket booths. This is the second year in a row that the company played a role in the large-scale festival.

Jens Otterstedt, General Manager, Al Masaood Bergum, said: “The Sheikh Zayed Festival is being held annually to shed light on the UAE’s history and the great achievements of our people. This makes the festival one of the most important activities in our country. Al Masaood Bergum is proud to have contributed to the hosting of this year’s event by providing our end-to-end prefab solutions that are known for their cost-effectiveness, quality, safety, environmental compliance and excellence.”

He added: “We are delighted to a play an important role in the event once again. This is in line with our commitment to promote the UAE’s uniqueness globally and advance its prosperity by promoting local culture and traditions. We look forward to supporting similar noble initiatives in the coming years.”

Being staged under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Sheikh Zayed Festival features grand pavilions, exhibitions, and popular folklore

performances that highlight the Emirates’ history, traditions, and cultural heritage. This year, it has put the spotlight on the journey of the UAE since its establishment five decades ago.

Al Masaood Bergum provides support to mega-events such as the festival. Its customer base also comprises organisations of all sizes across sectors, as well as high net-worth individuals.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Bergum

Part of the Al Masaood Group of Companies, Al Masaood Bergum has been in operation since 1978 delivering high quality Modular and Prefabricated Building Solutions whilst successfully maintaining a record for providing effective, quality building solutions.

Over the years the business has grown into one of the largest commercial organizations in the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit www.amb.ae

Orient Planet Group

Tel: 00971 2 4418995

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: +971 2 201 7955

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022