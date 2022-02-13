New powerful and efficient petrol powertrain

New VIP version with exclusive interior features for business executives

New F Sport version comes with 22-inch exclusive F Sport alloy wheels and aluminum Hadori ornamentation, ideal for discerning design connoisseurs

Vehicle incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including the latest Lexus Safety System+ and Lexus Connect App for a more convenient, comfortable, and safer driving experience

Dubai, UAE: As part of its relentless pursuit to deliver Amazing Experiences from Lexus and meet the diverse and growing aspirations of discerning customers in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Lexus has announced the launch of the all-new Lexus LX. The new generation of the Lexus LX combines modern design, superb performance, and a new powertrain with world and Lexus-first technologies to deliver an unsurpassed luxury SUV experience, whether cutting through busy city streets or tackling the harshest off-road routes.

Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus has been committed to the spirit of innovation. The brand has always risen to the occasion with new technologies that provide limitless value to new and existing customers. The Lexus LX hit the streets less than a decade later in 1996 and has since become Lexus' flagship SUV due to its high build-quality, ride comfort, and driving performance fit for roads the world over, no matter the condition. This has been achieved by refining the LX’s founding concepts – reliability, durability, and off-road driving performance. The LX has sold a cumulative total of more than 500,000 units in over 50 countries and regions.

Lexus’ commitment to maintaining the LX’s authentic SUV performance is reflected in the retention of a body-on-frame construction, with the added benefit of a robust yet lightweight new Global Architecture GA-F platform. This, combined with a highly durable lightweight body, has helped reduce the all-new LX’s weight by around 200 kg to create greater ride comfort, handling stability, and fuel efficiency without compromising on strength or safety.

Whatever the driving conditions, the 2022 LX delivers a constant, rewarding sense of connection, control, and vehicle response with the Lexus Driving Signature. An Electric Power Steering system has been adopted for the first time, together with Electronically Controlled Braking to guarantee optimum on and off-road performance. The suspension systems have also been redesigned, and feature both Active Height Control and Adaptive Variable Suspension for agility, stability, and comfort in all driving scenarios.

The all-new LX promises “ease and quality on any road in the world” and is ready to meet the diverse needs of Al-Futtaim Lexus customers in the UAE. Lexus has succeeded in creating a vehicle that, along with its exceptional off-road performance, can be driven without hesitation on town roads or highways come rain or shine. The LX is redefining what it means to truly travel in comfort and style.

This has been achieved by refining the LX's traditional off-road performance through rigorous field testing, and through the outstanding efforts of the Lexus development team and drive-master to refine on-road performance with a fully-optimized Lexus Driving Signature that delivers the kind of linear response our drivers want and need.

Andy Barratt, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Lexus, said: “As ever, we are focused on bringing the best of Lexus to our loyal customers, so we are excited to introduce the all-new Lexus LX which embodies Lexus’ commitment to meeting the diversified needs and lifestyles of our customers in the UAE. The new model is a true flagship SUV that combines reliability, durability, and rough-road driving performance with Lexus refinement and craftsmanship. The Lexus LX also comes with an expanded lineup with various grades, including a new ‘VIP’ grade with four independent seats that demonstrates Lexus’ intention to create a more personal luxury experience. We were encouraged by the interest when the all-new Lexus LX was revealed, and we are confident that our customers will take the all-new Lexus LX to their hearts We thank them for being a source of continuous inspiration on our journey to bring them the most amazing experiences from Lexus.”

The all-new LX comes with a newly developed V6 twin-turbo engine. The V6 twin-turbo 3.5-liter engine achieves class-leading performance that surpasses that of a conventional V8, producing 409 hp and up to 650 nm. This powertrain is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2022 LX’s exterior captures the latest evolution of Lexus’ design principles, here based on a concept of ‘Dignified Sophistication.’ The powerful styling is anchored by a new interpretation of the signature Lexus grille, while a new one-piece, top-hinged back door and upgraded rear light and Lexus emblem make for an instantly recognizable representation of Lexus’ new design direction. With a driver-focused interior and more passenger space, the vehicle’s cabin environment promises greater comfort than ever, anytime and anywhere. The all-new LX’s updated Tazuna cockpit organizes the principal controls and information displays within the driver’s immediate sight-line for easy, intuitive operation. Its slim instrument panel creates a sense of balance, particularly in off-road driving, giving the cabin a wide and open feel.

Intuitive placement of controls and switches and seats with enhanced comfort make for an effortless driving experience unaffected by the external environment. The cabin offers a range of advanced features such as dual-center displays, which include an upper 12.3-inch Multimedia touchscreen display and a lower 7-inch display for climate controls and driver-related information. It also features a 10-inch head-up color display, an 8-inch color Multi-information Display (MID) in the cluster gauge, wireless charging for smartphones, and a 4-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear control switches.

Additional features include a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system with Quantum Logic Immersion QLI, Clari-Fi & PurePlay technology for precise, lossless audio and amazing 3-D surround sound experience. Other add-ons include a Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system with 11.6-inch touch-screen displays. Ventilation for the first and second-row seats, multi-adjustable power front seats, 60:40 split-folding second-row seats, completely automated foldable second and third-row seats, and a kick-sensor operated power tailgate all make for an on-road experience like no other.

The LX also comes equipped with the brand new industry-leading connected-car solution, the Lexus Connect App, enables the owner to connect to their Lexus via smartphone and provides a more convenient and comfortable and safer driving experience. Lexus Connect lets owners enjoy many features in their vehicle remotely from the comfort of their home or on the go. The app enables owners to remotely start the vehicle, set the climate control to their preference and lock or unlock doors, close windows and locate their vehicle at any time. Delivering the ultimate convenience, the service allows them to view the dashboard remotely to check the statistical driving data as well as their trip history to understand their driving behavior for ensuring enhanced safety in the future.

As with any Lexus vehicle, safety is a top priority for the all-new Lexus LX. Drivers can enjoy complete peace of mind thanks to the Lexus Safety System+, an advanced safety and driver assistance system that includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with new features and expanded detection range, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), and Intersection Turning Assistance (ITA).

The system also includes Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with two new features, namely the Turn Signal Control (TSC) that makes highway overtaking safer and smoother than ever by providing an initial increase in acceleration when the driver has engaged the turn signal, and the Curve Speed Reduction (RSR) that suppresses vehicle speed when entering a curve to offer additional acceleration upon exit. Drivers also benefit from Lane Tracing Alert (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Adaptive High-beam System (AHB).

In addition, the car features a comprehensive array of safety features, such as 10 SRS airbags, including side-curtain airbags for the rear seats, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Parking Support Brake (PKSB), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Multi-terrain Monitor (MTM) including Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Downhill Assist Control (DAC), Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), and Drive Start Control (DSC), among many others.

The 2022 Lexus LX also comes in a refined range of color options that allow discerning owners to further customize their vehicles. LX drivers can choose from six distinctive exterior colors to complement its sophisticated, dynamic design, Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Terrane Khaki, Black, Graphite Black, and a newly available Manganese Lustre. The interior also comes in four elegant colors, including three new colors, White and Dark Sepia, Hazel and Crimson, and Classic Black. The vehicle also comes equipped with new 20-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels, which employ a high-contrast black and machined finish to emphasize Lexus’ largest tires yet.

For customers in pursuit of even greater comfort and luxury, the all-new LX has also been made available for the first time in its new VIP version. The LX VIP model boasts exclusive interior features, including two large rear seats with ventilation and massage functions, up to 48 degrees of reclinability, a Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system with an 11.6-inch anti-reflective screen, and built-in ottoman support for the lower-legs and calves. Underfloor storage for smaller items is also available beneath the deck board for less clutter and more comfort. Exclusive climate control features include ceiling vents that provide an “air shower,” directing fresh air to the face and, in sunny weather, towards window glass heated by the sun. Second-row passengers are also safer than ever with extra rear seat cushion airbags.

The rear console contains an 11.6-inch touchscreen for climate control system operation and a notepad table with palm rests. A wireless charger, USB-C and HDMI ports, and a DC power outlet are also provided, together with a storage box.

With the new VIP upgrade, the aim is to provide the ultimate on-road relaxation space, even on rougher roads, so that business executives who travel long distances between cities can arrive refreshed, alert, and ready to get to work immediately. From the moment they set foot inside, passengers will be able to feel the Lexus Omotenashi built into every aspect.

For those seeking peerless responsiveness and exhilarating performance, the all-new LX is also available in an F Sport version. The F brand is a close descendant of the legendary LFA, which represents the pinnacle of refined performance. The LX F Sport model boasts exclusive interior and exterior features, including a distinctive black ‘F’ mesh-pattern grille trimmed in satin chrome, and 22-inch forged Black Premium Metallic alloy wheels that clearly set the F SPORT apart from the rest of its range. The cabin comes with Aluminum Hadori ornamentation, a unique meter, textured steering wheel, custom-crafted F SPORT seats, and aluminum pedals and scuff plates. Owners can choose from a range of six exterior colors including one exclusive to the LX F Sport model, namely White Nova Glass Flake. The interior is available in Flare Red, White, and Black variants.

Beyond the design features, there are true driving performance enhancements to enhance responsiveness and ensure the handling stability that only an F SPORT model can provide, these include Specific EPS and AVS tuning, front and rear performance dampers tuning, and the addition of a rear stabilizer. Most notably, driving performance is enhanced by an available rear TorsenTM LSD, which ensures vehicle stability during acceleration, high-speed driving, and cornering.

